Already 9 injured in Russia's night attack on Zaporizhzhia

February 25, 07:42 PM • 13338 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 24320 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 22224 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 20723 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 18530 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
February 25, 04:25 PM • 15996 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 31163 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM • 18910 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM • 18108 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 37497 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Orban intensifies anti-Ukrainian rhetoric ahead of elections and blocks EU aid to KyivFebruary 25, 09:05 PM • 10427 views
Russia's oil and gas revenues in the budget will decrease to less than 20% in 2026 - Foreign Intelligence ServiceFebruary 25, 09:27 PM • 10699 views
Trump seeks to end war in Ukraine within a month: Axios learned details of US president's conversation with ZelenskyyFebruary 25, 11:26 PM • 9466 views
Peacekeepers in Ukraine: Allies won't agree without Putin's 'permission' - The TelegraphFebruary 26, 12:27 AM • 11008 views
Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region with drones: first details01:25 AM • 8410 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 31163 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 37497 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 57813 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 67176 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 85500 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Oleh Syniehubov
Musician
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Poland
Crimea
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 24945 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 28779 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 32403 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 34662 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 42665 views
Already 9 injured in Russia's night attack on Zaporizhzhia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

The number of victims of Russia's night attack in Zaporizhzhia has risen to 9 people; the State Emergency Service has completed rescue operations. 19 apartment buildings and 4 private houses were damaged.

Already 9 injured in Russia's night attack on Zaporizhzhia

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of people injured as a result of Russia's night attack has increased to 9, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.

Details

"Zaporizhzhia: the number of victims as a result of the Russian strike tonight has increased to 9 people," the State Emergency Service reported.

Rescuers extinguished all fires that arose as a result of the hits and surveyed the areas to identify and assist the victims.

SES psychologists provided assistance to 16 citizens. Information on the number of victims is being updated. They are provided with all necessary medical care.

"Emergency rescue operations have been completed," the State Emergency Service noted.

"19 apartment buildings, four private sector houses and non-residential buildings were damaged as a result of the night enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. There is no heat supply in more than 500 houses in three districts of the city," said the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov on social networks.

According to the head of the OVA, "one of the city's shopping centers was also affected." And there was "a fire at another shopping center as a result of the enemy attack."

He noted that at night "preliminarily, 12 enemy strikes" were launched on the city. And in the morning he stated: "Again an enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia."

Attack on Zaporizhzhia: apartment building and shopping centers on fire26.02.26, 05:37 • 4082 views

Julia Shramko

