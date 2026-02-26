Already 9 injured in Russia's night attack on Zaporizhzhia

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of people injured as a result of Russia's night attack has increased to 9, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.

"Zaporizhzhia: the number of victims as a result of the Russian strike tonight has increased to 9 people," the State Emergency Service reported.

Rescuers extinguished all fires that arose as a result of the hits and surveyed the areas to identify and assist the victims.

SES psychologists provided assistance to 16 citizens. Information on the number of victims is being updated. They are provided with all necessary medical care.

"Emergency rescue operations have been completed," the State Emergency Service noted.

"19 apartment buildings, four private sector houses and non-residential buildings were damaged as a result of the night enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. There is no heat supply in more than 500 houses in three districts of the city," said the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov on social networks.

According to the head of the OVA, "one of the city's shopping centers was also affected." And there was "a fire at another shopping center as a result of the enemy attack."

He noted that at night "preliminarily, 12 enemy strikes" were launched on the city. And in the morning he stated: "Again an enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia."

