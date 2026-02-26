Attack on Zaporizhzhia: apartment building and shopping centers on fire
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the attack on Zaporizhzhia, several floors of an apartment building are on fire, with a person trapped inside. In total, the city suffered 12 enemy strikes, and two shopping centers also caught fire.
As a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia, several floors of a damaged high-rise building are on fire. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.
Details
According to him, a person is trapped in one of the apartments.
Previously, 12 enemy strikes were launched on the city
Later, he published a video of the consequences of the Russian attack on the high-rise building. He also reported that two shopping centers caught fire as a result of the enemy attack.
Recall
On the night of Thursday, February 26, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region from the air.
Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: three wounded, including a child24.02.26, 00:45 • 6354 views