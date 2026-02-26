Attack on Zaporizhzhia: apartment building and shopping centers on fire

$43.260.03
February 25, 07:42 PM • 10039 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 17651 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 18348 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 17339 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 16202 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
February 25, 04:25 PM • 14806 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 27828 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM • 18430 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM • 17732 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 34839 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
SAP and NABU exposed a new scheme of embezzlement of state funds in the Ministry of JusticeFebruary 25, 06:00 PM • 7874 views
Negotiations on the war in Ukraine proved more difficult than expected in the US - VanceFebruary 25, 06:05 PM • 5552 views
Ukraine withdrew from a number of CIS agreements, including the integrated air defense systemFebruary 25, 06:56 PM • 13119 views
Orban intensifies anti-Ukrainian rhetoric ahead of elections and blocks EU aid to KyivFebruary 25, 09:05 PM • 5306 views
Russia's oil and gas revenues in the budget will decrease to less than 20% in 2026 - Foreign Intelligence ServiceFebruary 25, 09:27 PM • 5460 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 27828 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 34839 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 55854 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 65362 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 83424 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 24124 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 27903 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 31010 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 33818 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 41902 views
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: apartment building and shopping centers on fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

As a result of the attack on Zaporizhzhia, several floors of an apartment building are on fire, with a person trapped inside. In total, the city suffered 12 enemy strikes, and two shopping centers also caught fire.

Attack on Zaporizhzhia: apartment building and shopping centers on fire

As a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia, several floors of a damaged high-rise building are on fire. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, a person is trapped in one of the apartments.

Previously, 12 enemy strikes were launched on the city

- Fedorov said.

Later, he published a video of the consequences of the Russian attack on the high-rise building. He also reported that two shopping centers caught fire as a result of the enemy attack.

Recall

On the night of Thursday, February 26, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region from the air.

Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: three wounded, including a child24.02.26, 00:45 • 6354 views

