Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: three wounded, including a child

Three people, including a child, were injured as a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia late in the evening on February 23. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, an apartment building was damaged by the blast wave and debris. There is also damage to an infrastructure facility.

The enemy launched more than 6 strikes on Zaporizhzhia. One of them targeted the city's infrastructure, causing a fire. The enemy attack on the region continues. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones! - Fedorov urged.

Recall

The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia late in the evening on February 23. There are wounded, a fire broke out - the enemy attacked the city with drones.

