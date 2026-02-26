374 out of 420 drones and 32 out of 39 Russian missiles, including all 'Zircons', were neutralized over Ukraine

32 out of 39 missiles launched by Russia at Ukraine, including two out of two "Zircons", and 374 out of 420 drones were shot down or suppressed; 5 ballistic missiles and 46 drones hit targets, data on several missiles are being clarified, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of February 26 (from 18:00 on February 25), the enemy attacked with 2 Zircon anti-ship missiles from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, 11 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles from Bryansk and Rostov regions of the Russian Federation, 24 Kh-101 cruise missiles (launch area - Vologda region, Russian Federation), 2 Kh-69 guided air missiles, as well as 420 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type attack UAVs and drones of other types from the directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Oryol, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation, Gvardiyske – temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, about 280 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 2 Zircon anti-ship missiles, 4 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles, 24 Kh-101 cruise missiles, 2 Kh-69 guided air missiles, and 374 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type UAVs and other types of drones. Hits by 5 ballistic missiles and 46 attack UAVs were recorded at 32 locations, as well as the fall of downed (debris) at 15 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Information regarding several enemy missiles is being clarified.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Zelenskyy: Russia struck with 420 drones and 39 missiles, attacked gas infrastructure and power substations