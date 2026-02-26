374 out of 420 drones and 32 out of 39 Russian missiles, including all 'Zircons', were neutralized over Ukraine

$43.240.02
February 25, 07:42 PM • 15754 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 30377 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 27046 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 25314 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 22018 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
February 25, 04:25 PM • 17640 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 36364 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM • 19179 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM • 18331 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 41557 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Popular news
Trump seeks to end war in Ukraine within a month: Axios learned details of US president's conversation with ZelenskyyFebruary 25, 11:26 PM • 13820 views
Peacekeepers in Ukraine: Allies won't agree without Putin's 'permission' - The TelegraphFebruary 26, 12:27 AM • 15221 views
Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region with drones: first detailsFebruary 26, 01:25 AM • 13303 views
Kyiv under combined attack: enemy used UAVs and ballistic missilesFebruary 26, 02:22 AM • 11404 views
US demands indefinite nuclear deal with Iran - Axios03:05 AM • 10011 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 36350 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 41546 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 61546 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 70800 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 89169 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
Vitali Klitschko
Oleh Syniehubov
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Poltava Oblast
France
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 27133 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 30895 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 34728 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 36574 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 44530 views
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Social network
Film

374 out of 420 drones and 32 out of 39 Russian missiles, including all 'Zircons', were neutralized over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

The Ukrainian Air Force reported shooting down 32 out of 39 missiles and 374 out of 420 drones launched by Russia. Five ballistic missiles and 46 attack UAVs were recorded as hitting their targets.

374 out of 420 drones and 32 out of 39 Russian missiles, including all 'Zircons', were neutralized over Ukraine

32 out of 39 missiles launched by Russia at Ukraine, including two out of two "Zircons", and 374 out of 420 drones were shot down or suppressed; 5 ballistic missiles and 46 drones hit targets, data on several missiles are being clarified, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of February 26 (from 18:00 on February 25), the enemy attacked with 2 Zircon anti-ship missiles from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, 11 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles from Bryansk and Rostov regions of the Russian Federation, 24 Kh-101 cruise missiles (launch area - Vologda region, Russian Federation), 2 Kh-69 guided air missiles, as well as 420 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type attack UAVs and drones of other types from the directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Oryol, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation, Gvardiyske – temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, about 280 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 2 Zircon anti-ship missiles, 4 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles, 24 Kh-101 cruise missiles, 2 Kh-69 guided air missiles, and 374 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type UAVs and other types of drones. Hits by 5 ballistic missiles and 46 attack UAVs were recorded at 32 locations, as well as the fall of downed (debris) at 15 locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Information regarding several enemy missiles is being clarified.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Zelenskyy: Russia struck with 420 drones and 39 missiles, attacked gas infrastructure and power substations26.02.26, 10:06 • 1326 views

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Kh-101
Ukrainian Air Force
S-400 missile system
Shahed-136
Kh-59
9K720 Iskander
Crimea
Ukraine