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Russia attacked energy infrastructure in Kyiv and four regions, leaving some residents without electricity - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 820 views

Russian drones attacked energy facilities in Kyiv and the regions, causing new power outages. Schedules for power cuts are in effect in some regions.

Russia attacked energy infrastructure in Kyiv and four regions, leaving some residents without electricity - Ministry of Energy

Russia attacked energy infrastructure in four regions and Kyiv overnight and in the morning of October 16, leaving some residents without electricity. Overall, new power outages have been reported in at least eight regions and the capital. UNN reports this, citing data from the Ministry of Energy and NPC Ukrenergo.

Enemy attack on energy infrastructure

"Overnight and in the morning, Russia attacked a number of energy facilities in Kyiv, as well as the Kyiv, Volyn, Odesa and Rivne regions. As a result, some consumers were left without electricity," the Ministry of Energy reported.

According to the Ministry of Energy, "due to shelling and hostilities, there are new power outages in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi and Chernihiv regions as of this morning."

Ukrenergo confirmed that "overnight and in the morning, the enemy launched a massive drone attack on energy facilities in several regions." "As a result, as of this morning there are new power outages in the city of Kyiv, as well as the Kyiv, Volyn, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv regions," Ukrenergo's data show.

Energy workers are working to restore the damaged equipment and return electricity to consumers. Repair work is continuing wherever the security situation allows; however, due to continuous air-raid alerts, crews are forced to interrupt their work, the Ministry of Energy said.

Lutsk without power, emergency blackouts in Kyiv - what is known about the aftermath of the Russian attack as of morning16.10.26, 08:42 • 23162 views

Severe weather

As a result of the severe weather, 12 settlements in the Poltava and Sumy regions remain without electricity.

Repair crews are working to restore the power supply.

Schedules

"Due to grid restrictions caused by Russian attacks, hourly outage schedules and capacity restriction schedules for industry and business are in effect in some regions today. These are necessary measures to stabilize the operation of the power system and prevent larger-scale accidents," the Ministry of Energy reported.

"To avoid overloading equipment damaged by previous Russian shelling, capacity restriction schedules for industry and hourly outage schedules (up to two queues) for all categories of consumers will necessarily be applied in some regions today until the end of the day," Ukrenergo clarified.

Consumers were urged to use electricity sparingly while the restriction measures are in effect.

Consumption

According to Ukrenergo, electricity consumption is in line with seasonal levels. Today, October 16, as of 09:30, it was at the same level as the previous day—Thursday.

Yesterday, October 15, the daily consumption peak was recorded in the evening. It was 3.9% higher than the peak of the previous day—Wednesday, October 14. This was caused by a drop in air temperatures in most regions of Ukraine, prompting consumers to use electric heaters during the evening hours.

"Given the consequences of Russian shelling and the weather conditions, please limit the use of high-powered electrical appliances from 16:00 to 22:00," Ukrenergo emphasized.

It also noted that due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, the situation in the power system may change.

Is washing your face with water after outages dangerous? An immunologist explained what to watch out for16.10.26, 09:37 • 20907 views

Julia Shramko

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