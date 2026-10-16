Is washing your face with water after outages dangerous? An immunologist explained what to watch out for

After prolonged water supply outages, tap water may change color and acquire an unpleasant odor due to having remained in the pipes for a long time. At the same time, transparency and the absence of an odor do not guarantee that it is safe. UNN journalist was told in greater detail by immunologist Borys Donskyi why, after water service is restored, it is advisable to let the water run, whether boiling it is sufficient, and whether its quality can be determined independently.

Why water may become dirtier after outages

According to the doctor, water quality depends on the amount of impurities that may enter it at the water intake stage or while it is passing through pipes. In particular, after remaining in the water supply system for a long time, its condition may deteriorate.

There are certain standards governing what substances water may contain, and exceeding the permissible levels of these substances is already considered hazardous to health. As you understand, this is a quantitative issue: the cleaner the water, the better it will be. Certain impurities are added to this water: it picks them up while passing through the water supply system - Borys Donskyi explained.

The immunologist noted that after outages, water may come into contact with rust and other deposits in the pipes, which is why it sometimes has a characteristic color and odor when supply initially resumes. Therefore, after water service is restored, it is worth paying attention to its appearance and not using water with obvious signs of contamination.

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Have you often observed the following after a water outage, even one lasting several hours: you turn on the tap, and rusty water flows out? This happens because a pocket of air has passed through the pipes, the water has stood in them and picked up rust, so it should be drained at first. If it remains in the pipes for even longer, it may become less clean and more contaminated - the specialist said.

Can you wash your face with such water, and will boiling help?

In Borys Donskyi’s opinion, the risk of infection through intact skin should not be equated with the risk of consuming contaminated water. However, during hygiene procedures, water can still get into the mouth, eyes, or onto mucous membranes. Therefore, according to the doctor, if contamination is suspected, it is better not to use it for brushing your teeth or for other procedures during which water could enter the body.

I do not think it can be so contaminated that it would pose a risk through the skin. But if water remains in risers and pipes for a week, it is possible that it will contain more dangerous microorganisms and be more heavily contaminated - the immunologist noted.

At the same time, according to the immunologist, boiling does help disinfect water, in particular by destroying many pathogenic microorganisms; however, it should be noted that it does not eliminate all possible contaminants.

Boiling disinfects water. But if it is also rusty and contains high levels of heavy metals, boil it or do not boil it—it will remain dirty. Therefore, it should at least be passed through household filters - Borys Donskyi explained.

At the same time, it is impossible to determine water quality solely by its color, odor, and taste, because even clear water may contain substances that cannot be detected without special testing.

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You can independently determine that it is unfit for use. But you should not independently determine that it is definitely safe and can be consumed, because you do not have that capability. There are services that do this; they are supposed to regularly check water quality. And we hope they do so - the immunologist said.

Borys Donskyi also separately cautioned against trying to independently determine the cause of deteriorating health after contact with potentially contaminated water, because poisoning symptoms depend on the type of contamination: microorganisms, in particular, can cause intestinal infections, while chemical substances can cause other disorders.

Self-diagnosis is not advisable. Any deterioration in your health may indicate that something has entered your body. If the water is saturated with microorganisms, this will result in intestinal infections. If it contains heavy metals, the symptoms will be completely different - the specialist emphasized.

Moreover, according to the immunologist, some toxic effects may not appear immediately but as certain substances accumulate in the body, so the safety of water should not be assessed solely based on how you feel. If unusual symptoms occur after contact with suspicious water, it is advisable to consult a doctor directly.

ATTENTION! This material is for informational purposes only. If you are concerned about your health, consult a doctor.