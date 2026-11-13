It is too early to talk about this now - Koretskyi on not charging for heating during the period of its absence

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi commented on the possibility of not charging heating fees if heating is unavailable due to shelling, noting that this is one of the options the government may resort to, but that it is too early to discuss it. Koretskyi made the statement during Question Time for the Government in the Verkhovna Rada on November 13, UNN reports.

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87% of all heating utility facilities and points are operational. Where they are not operating, this is exclusively a deliberate decision, either to avoid attracting the enemy’s attention or because repair work is nearing completion. In each individual case, there is a specific explanation - Koretskyi said.

He noted that the system is currently being topped up, and that ultimately all consumers will be provided with heating.

Koretskyi also commented on the possibility of not charging heating fees.

This is one of the alternative, contingency options if destruction does indeed occur. If we are unable to restore services quickly, we will also resort to such possible measures. But it is too early to discuss this now - the prime minister added.

We would like to remind you

In January, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a decision guaranteeing an automatic recalculation of utility charges if the services were not provided or were provided at inadequate quality due to the consequences of enemy shelling and for other reasons.