The Kyiv City State Administration called on Kyiv residents to stock up on water, food and lighting supplies in case of emergencies

Kyiv city authorities urged residents of the capital to prepare individual supplies in case of emergencies. The Kyiv City State Administration reported this, according to UNN.

Details

The Kyiv City State Administration noted that the intensity of Russian shelling is increasing. Although energy workers are working around the clock to restore electricity to all consumers, and municipal utility services are working to restore standard water-supply parameters, residents of the capital are advised to:

stock up on drinking and utility water. One adult needs 3 liters of drinking water per day and 10–12 liters of utility water for hygiene and cooking. It is optimal to prepare supplies for at least 3 days;

charge power banks and portable power stations;

warm up your premises—seal window joints and check the external insulation of windows; place alufoam or another heat-insulating material between the wall and the radiator;

prepare the necessary supply of flashlights, battery- or rechargeable-battery-powered lamps, candles, matches, batteries, and so on;

ensure a supply of long-term storage food and food that does not require electricity to prepare;

think about safe movement along the street during the hours of darkness. Wear reflective clothing or reflective strips on your sleeve, bag, or backpack.

Reminder

Earlier, UNN reported that the situation with the capital’s energy supply had worsened due to damage to an energy facility in the Kyiv region as a result of a Russian strike.