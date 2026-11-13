Clashes in Borshchahivka: National Guard completed its official investigation; materials to be handed over to SBI

Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Vyhivskyi stated that the National Guard of Ukraine had completed an internal investigation into the events that occurred in Petrivska Borshchahivka in premises used by the National Guard of Ukraine. The materials will be handed over to the State Bureau of Investigation. Vyhivskyi made the statement during Question Time with the Government in the Verkhovna Rada on November 13, UNN reports.

Details

"First, the premises in question were officially used by the National Guard. Second, there were of course no 40 hostages there, nor was there a deceased person. And third, despite attempts by certain activists and pro-Russian opinion leaders to further fuel attention to the incident, and in some cases to call for radical action, the police and National Guard personnel acted professionally," Vyhivskyi said.

He noted that the SBI investigation into the conditions in which the military personnel stayed in the building is ongoing.

Yesterday, the National Guard completed its internal investigation, and all the materials will be sent to the SBI to be added to the case file for a legal assessment of the actions of the National Guard personnel - Vyhivskyi added.

The minister noted that more than 160 people took part in the action in Petrivska Borshchahivka, more than 20 of whom were actively involved. According to him, 13 people have been notified of suspicion, and the investigation is ongoing.

To remind you

The SBI launched criminal proceedings over the events that occurred on November 2, 2026, in Petrivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv region. The proceedings were opened under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (exceeding authority or official powers by a military official).

According to the SBI, "the events unfolded near a private house that was used for the temporary accommodation of servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine who had been returned after unauthorized absence from their military unit (UA)."

After reports allegedly concerning the illegal detention of military personnel were circulated on social media, citizens gathered near the house. The conflict escalated into clashes, during which shots were fired and official police vehicles were damaged, the SBI stated.

In Petrivska Borshchahivka, young men who were forcibly dispersing the crowd attacked a UNN photographer.

The National Guard of Ukraine will no longer use the building in Petrivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv region, around which a scandal arose. The people who had previously been staying on the premises have already left it, an NGU spokesperson said.

After the events of November 2 in Petrivska Borshchahivka near Kyiv, a "female medic" who was at the scene in medical staff uniform with a purchased "ambulance" was detained.

The police and the SBU identified 130 people potentially involved in the riots in Petrivska Borshchahivka near Kyiv.

Law enforcement officers detained 13 participants in the clashes in Petrivska Borshchahivka. The court imposed detention as a preventive measure on seven suspects. Searches were conducted.

Clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka: 13 suspects detained

A female defendant in the case concerning the clashes in Petrivska Borshchahivka, Valentyna Moloda, was remanded in custody for 60 days without the right to post bail.