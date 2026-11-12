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Clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka: 13 suspects detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 892 views

The Security Service of Ukraine and the police detained 13 participants in the unrest in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. Seven suspects are in custody.

Clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka: 13 suspects detained

Law enforcement officers detained 13 participants in the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. The court imposed pretrial detention measures on seven suspects. Searches were conducted. The Security Service of Ukraine reported this on November 11, UNN writes.

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police detained 13 participants in the riots that took place on November 2 this year in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv region

- the Security Service of Ukraine reported.

According to the special service, "among those detained is an 18-year-old native of Zaporizhzhia region who spent four and a half years in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine and moved to Kyiv region several months ago. It was established that he struck a patrol police car and a National Guard bus with a sledgehammer."

"Two other suspects are a 22-year-old local unemployed woman and a 21-year-old construction worker from Rivne region. They took part in blocking traffic, damaging an NGU bus, and calling for damage to special-purpose vehicles," the statement said.

The Security Service of Ukraine also established that one of the organizers of the provocation used a forged "surgeon" certificate

- the Security Service of Ukraine said.

According to the case materials, "this concerns a local resident who pretended to be a medical worker at a private clinic and incited people to clashes near a temporary deployment point of the National Guard."

The investigation found that "the suspect had not obtained documents confirming higher medical, pharmaceutical, or postgraduate education, and the Ministry of Health of Ukraine had not issued her a doctor's certificate."

"In total, 13 active participants in the riots have so far been detained," the statement said.

According to the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, "the 13 detainees were notified of suspicion in connection with the events of November 2 in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Bucha district."

Based on the evidence collected, investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine reportedly notified seven detainees of suspicion in accordance with the crimes committed under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 1 of Article 114-1 (obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period);
    • Part 2 of Article 114-2 (unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations established in accordance with the laws of Ukraine under martial law).

      "Seven suspects have already been placed in pretrial detention," the Security Service of Ukraine reported.

      In addition, the Security Service of Ukraine noted that "as part of the investigation, law enforcement officers conducted 14 additional searches."

      At present, according to materials from the National Police, as stated, six more suspects have been notified of suspicion under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

      • Part 2 of Article 296 (hooliganism);
        • Part 2 of Article 342 (resisting a law enforcement officer).

          The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crimes and bring those responsible to justice. The perpetrators face up to 8 years in prison.

          130 people are suspected of involvement in the riots in Borshchahivka05.11.26, 13:33 • 32102 views

          Julia Shramko

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