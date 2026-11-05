130 people are suspected of involvement in the riots in Borshchahivka

The police and the Security Service of Ukraine have identified 130 people potentially involved in the unrest in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka near Kyiv. The National Police reported this on November 5, UNN writes.

Officers of the National Police of Ukraine, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, have already identified 130 people who may be involved in the unrest in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka - the police reported.

According to the police, "as of now, within the framework of the measures carried out, police criminal analysts have established that 27 of them actively participated in unlawful actions, while another 24 behaved aggressively, incited society, and deliberately provoked conflicts with law enforcement officers and servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine."

As a result of the events, it was reported that "four official police vehicles and an NGU bus were significantly damaged."

"The actions of all active participants will receive a legal assessment as part of investigations by the National Police, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the Prosecutor General's Office. The work is ongoing," the police noted.

Update

The State Bureau of Investigation launched criminal proceedings over the events that took place on November 2, 2026, in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv region. The proceedings were opened under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (exceeding authority or official powers by a military official).

According to the State Bureau of Investigation, "the events unfolded near a private house that was used to temporarily accommodate servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine who had been returned after unauthorized absence from their military unit (UA)."

After reports allegedly claiming that servicemen were being unlawfully detained spread on social media, citizens gathered near the house. The conflict escalated into clashes, during which shots were fired and official police vehicles were damaged, the State Bureau of Investigation stated.

In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, young men who were forcibly dispersing the crowd attacked a UNN photographer.

The National Guard of Ukraine will no longer use the building in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv region, around which a scandal arose. The people who had previously been staying in the premises have already left it, an NGU spokesperson reported.

Following the events of November 2 in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka near Kyiv, a "female medic" was detained who was at the scene wearing a medical uniform and had arrived in a purchased "ambulance."

Court selects a preventive measure for the driver of the “female medic” in the case concerning clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka