Court selects a preventive measure for the driver of the “female medic” in the case concerning clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka

$45.540.1351.250.19
ukenru
09:00 AM • 11521 views
Russia has carried out 78 strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure since the beginning of the week — Ministry of Energy
07:28 AM • 21591 views
Zelenskyy commented on the results of the U.S. elections for the first time
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 25346 views
“Kuyalnyk” is emerging from debt and preparing to expand veterans’ rehabilitation: the sanatorium’s director spoke about changes in the facility’s operationsPhoto
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 23125 views
Ukraine has combat experience, Europe has resources: why defense cooperation is becoming a matter of shared securityPhoto
05:15 AM • 23542 views
The days of the Senate bowing to Trump are over — Schumer
November 5, 02:53 AM • 29556 views
Kushner said that the US, Ukraine and Russia were jointly seeking a "broader security architecture"
November 5, 01:51 AM • 25421 views
Trump will continue governing the United States while bypassing Congress — Merz
November 4, 10:45 PM • 24735 views
Democrats in Congress may approve new aid for Ukraine and override Trump's veto - Reuters
November 4, 09:05 PM • 25965 views
A Ukrainian woman suspected of involvement in the killing of a child has been detained in Germany
November 4, 07:56 PM • 25384 views
Energy and utility workers will receive an additional UAH 30,000 for restoring infrastructure after Russian attacks
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Hakeem Jeffries announced his intention to become Speaker of the U.S. House of RepresentativesNovember 5, 03:25 AM • 16579 views
President Trump will never stop fighting: the White House has issued an official statementNovember 5, 04:28 AM • 16106 views
Ukraine is preparing airports to resume flights: why it is important to return domestic airlines to the skies06:20 AM • 21077 views
Pope Leo met with Bob Dylan at the official residencePhoto06:51 AM • 12805 views
Record 53 red cards were shown in a football match in BrazilVideo07:02 AM • 11943 views
Publications
“Kuyalnyk” is emerging from debt and preparing to expand veterans’ rehabilitation: the sanatorium’s director spoke about changes in the facility’s operationsPhoto
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 25338 views
Ukraine is preparing airports to resume flights: why it is important to return domestic airlines to the skies06:20 AM • 21215 views
Ukraine has combat experience, Europe has resources: why defense cooperation is becoming a matter of shared securityPhoto
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 23117 views
Ukraine’s Accession to the EU: The European Commission Named Key Achievements and Identified the Next StepsNovember 4, 04:32 PM • 46847 views
Ukrainian children in Britain will be able to obtain a GCSE qualification in Ukrainian — why this matters and when the first exams will take placeNovember 4, 03:46 PM • 44819 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Kyrylo Budanov
Chris Coons
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Germany
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
ChatGPT now allows users to create GIF animationsVideo08:44 AM • 6040 views
Record 53 red cards were shown in a football match in BrazilVideo07:02 AM • 12046 views
Pope Leo met with Bob Dylan at the official residencePhoto06:51 AM • 12917 views
In Japan, a thief returned a stolen watch worth €257,000 and included an apology noteNovember 4, 09:19 PM • 19706 views
The director of "Caligula" and maestro of European erotica has died at the age of 93November 4, 06:19 PM • 22874 views
Actual
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Bild
ChatGPT
Social network

Court selects a preventive measure for the driver of the “female medic” in the case concerning clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka

Kyiv • UNN

 • 380 views

A Kyiv court is considering the detention of Viktor Yena in the case concerning clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. The prosecutor said that a military facility had been filmed.

Court selects a preventive measure for the driver of the “female medic” in the case concerning clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka
Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN journalist

The Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv is considering a motion to impose a preventive measure on Viktor Yena, who is suspected of involvement in clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv region. The prosecution is requesting that he be remanded in custody. UNN journalist reports this from the courtroom of the Solomianskyi District Court.

Details

During the hearing, the prosecutor stated that the court was considering a motion to apply detention as a preventive measure to Viktor Valeriiovych Yena.

The court is considering a motion to impose detention as a preventive measure on suspect Viktor Valeriiovych Yena, who is suspected of committing a criminal offense

- the prosecutor stated.
Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN journalist

According to the prosecutor, several days before the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Viktor Yena conducted reconnaissance of the building. In particular, he filmed a military facility.

Kirieieva reached a prior conspiracy with Moloda and Yena regarding the joint commission of a criminal offense aimed at obstructing the lawful activities of a unit of a military formation of the National Guard by blocking its activities, as well as assisting servicemen in voluntarily leaving the location of their military unit. At the same time, citizen Kirieieva, who is a suspect and is identified in the criminal proceedings, directed suspect Moloda to the location of the specified unit of the military formation, and, in pursuit of the same joint criminal intent, suspect Viktor Valeriiovych Yena arrived at this address, filmed the specified location, and thus determined the characteristics of the location of the military facility and the territory adjacent to it. Subsequently, in pursuit of their joint criminal intent, the aforementioned persons prepared a specialized medical worker, as well as a specialized vehicle bearing the special identification markings of an ambulance, and arrived on 02.10 at the location of a unit of the military formation of the National Guard of Ukraine

 - the prosecutor stated.

Let us recall

The SBI launched criminal proceedings over events that took place on November 2, 2026, in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv region. The proceedings were opened under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (exceeding power or official authority by a military official).

According to the SBI, "the events unfolded near a private house that was used to temporarily accommodate servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine who had been returned after voluntarily leaving their military unit (AWOL)."

After reports circulated on social media about the alleged unlawful detention of military personnel, citizens gathered near the house. The conflict escalated into clashes, during which shots were fired and police service vehicles were damaged, the SBI stated.

In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, young men who were forcibly dispersing the crowd attacked a UNN photographer.

The National Guard of Ukraine will no longer use the building in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv region, around which a scandal arose. The people who had previously been staying on the premises have already left it, an NGU spokesperson reported.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs believes that the pseudo-paramedic attempted to take a serviceman who was AWOL and may have received money for it.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Kyiv Oblast
National Guard of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Kyiv