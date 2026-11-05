Court selects a preventive measure for the driver of the “female medic” in the case concerning clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka

Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN journalist

The Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv is considering a motion to impose a preventive measure on Viktor Yena, who is suspected of involvement in clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv region. The prosecution is requesting that he be remanded in custody. UNN journalist reports this from the courtroom of the Solomianskyi District Court.

Details

During the hearing, the prosecutor stated that the court was considering a motion to apply detention as a preventive measure to Viktor Valeriiovych Yena.

The court is considering a motion to impose detention as a preventive measure on suspect Viktor Valeriiovych Yena, who is suspected of committing a criminal offense - the prosecutor stated.

Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN journalist

According to the prosecutor, several days before the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Viktor Yena conducted reconnaissance of the building. In particular, he filmed a military facility.

Kirieieva reached a prior conspiracy with Moloda and Yena regarding the joint commission of a criminal offense aimed at obstructing the lawful activities of a unit of a military formation of the National Guard by blocking its activities, as well as assisting servicemen in voluntarily leaving the location of their military unit. At the same time, citizen Kirieieva, who is a suspect and is identified in the criminal proceedings, directed suspect Moloda to the location of the specified unit of the military formation, and, in pursuit of the same joint criminal intent, suspect Viktor Valeriiovych Yena arrived at this address, filmed the specified location, and thus determined the characteristics of the location of the military facility and the territory adjacent to it. Subsequently, in pursuit of their joint criminal intent, the aforementioned persons prepared a specialized medical worker, as well as a specialized vehicle bearing the special identification markings of an ambulance, and arrived on 02.10 at the location of a unit of the military formation of the National Guard of Ukraine - the prosecutor stated.

Let us recall

The SBI launched criminal proceedings over events that took place on November 2, 2026, in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv region. The proceedings were opened under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (exceeding power or official authority by a military official).

According to the SBI, "the events unfolded near a private house that was used to temporarily accommodate servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine who had been returned after voluntarily leaving their military unit (AWOL)."

After reports circulated on social media about the alleged unlawful detention of military personnel, citizens gathered near the house. The conflict escalated into clashes, during which shots were fired and police service vehicles were damaged, the SBI stated.

In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, young men who were forcibly dispersing the crowd attacked a UNN photographer.

The National Guard of Ukraine will no longer use the building in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv region, around which a scandal arose. The people who had previously been staying on the premises have already left it, an NGU spokesperson reported.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs believes that the pseudo-paramedic attempted to take a serviceman who was AWOL and may have received money for it.