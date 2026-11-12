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Ukrainian Kateryna Sadurska set a world record in freediving

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2616 views

The Ukrainian freediver descended to a depth of 90 meters without fins in Dominica in 3:33. She improved her own 2025 record by four meters.

Ukrainian Kateryna Sadurska set a world record in freediving

Ukrainian freediver Kateryna Sadurska set a new women’s world record in the Constant Weight No Fins discipline by diving to a depth of 90 meters, UNN reports.

"I woke up today and became the first woman in history to dive to 90 meters without fins," Sadurska wrote on Threads.

The CNF (Constant Weight No Fins) discipline involves diving down and returning to the surface solely through the athlete’s muscular strength, without using fins or additional equipment for movement underwater.

In the comments, she said that she completed the distance in 3:33. 

"Today, at the Blue Element club in the city of Soufrière (Dominica), Kateryna Sadurska swam 90 meters in the Constant Weight No Fins discipline, improving her own 2025 world record by four meters and becoming the first to surpass the 90-meter mark in the women’s CNF category," AIDA said in a statement. 

It should be noted that earlier this year Sadurska had already attempted to set a record at 89 meters, but due to an injury, her body could not withstand the extreme load, causing her to experience a "blackout" and receive a disqualification. 

Recall 

Kharkiv athlete Kateryna Sadurska became an AIDA world champion in freediving in Limassol. She won the "gold" medal in the Constant Weight Bifins (CWBF) discipline with a result of 97 meters.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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