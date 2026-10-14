Preparing for winter: a home checklist to help retain heat and prepare for outages

Against the backdrop of Russia’s aggressive attacks on Ukraine’s energy system, people are trying more actively than last year to prepare for winter, both in cities and in towns. All the more so because domestic and foreign politicians and experts unanimously warn that the winter of 2026–2027 could prove to be the harshest and most difficult in the entire history of our country.

UNN has compiled a practical checklist for residents of apartments and private houses that will help reduce heat loss in advance, make sure equipment is in working order, arrange a water supply, and plan what to do in case of power outages.

How to insulate windows and doors to avoid losing heat

It is worth starting with the simplest things: check whether there are drafts coming through the windows, balcony doors, or entrance doors. Worn-out seals should be replaced, gaps around frames should be sealed, and the fittings adjusted if necessary.

You can take thick-fabric curtains out of the closet or buy some. They help reduce the feeling of cold near the window and eliminate small drafts. However, they should be positioned so that the fabric does not cover the radiators. First, such an artificial barrier between the room and the radiator will inevitably prevent the room from warming up. Second, there is a risk that at some point the curtain could begin to smolder from the high temperatures and cause a fire.

Likewise, radiators should not be blocked by furniture or decorative screens, so as not to impede the distribution of heat throughout the room.

If you live in a private house, in addition to the windows and doors, you should обязательно inspect the roof and take care of insulating the attic. Without this, even continuous gas or stove heating will not create a feeling of warmth in the home, because heat losses will be enormous.

At the same time, you should not resort to the opposite extreme of completely blocking ventilation openings for the sake of warmth. Even in winter, rooms need to be aired, especially if condensation forms on the glass or mold appears. If the house is heated with firewood or food is prepared on a stove powered by a gas cylinder, properly functioning ventilation is an essential condition for safe living. Neglecting safety could ultimately end tragically for all the home's residents, who risk fatal carbon monoxide poisoning.

Why heating should be checked before the first frosts

Residents of apartments with centralized heating should inspect radiators, valves, and pipe connections. Traces of rust, moisture, or leaks are reasons to contact the building manager or a plumber.

Owners of gas boilers need to arrange maintenance in advance: checking the boiler, ventilation, and flue systems to ensure they are working properly. If the house has a stove or fireplace, its structure should be checked for cracks before the season begins, the chimney cleaned, and the dampers and doors checked to make sure they function properly.

A separate issue for apartment buildings is preparing the common property. Through the homeowners’ association or management company, it is worth finding out whether the heating substation has been inspected, pipes in the basement insulated, windows in the entrance stairwell glazed, and doors made to close tightly.

How to prepare the electrical system and backup lighting for the winter months

Before winter, it is also worth inspecting accessible sockets, switches, and cables. Hot sockets or a burning smell are good reasons to call an electrician.

In case of power outages, it is advisable to have flashlights, spare batteries, charged power banks, and cables for phones at home. You should ask your provider whether the internet will work without electricity and how to power the router.

If finances allow, you can purchase a power station. It should be selected according to the power requirements of the appliances you plan to connect. Such equipment must not be covered, placed near heat sources, used with damaged cables, or connected to the home electrical system with a homemade cable featuring two plugs. You should also avoid buying a power station "second-hand," from questionable sellers, or on Chinese marketplaces. In such cases, there is a possibility of encountering an uncertified, damaged, or defective product.

Water and food supplies in case of a blackout

One of the most important aspects of preparing for winter (especially in a city) is storing water. The guideline for an adult is about three liters of drinking water and 10–12 liters of utility water per day. It is advisable to calculate a minimum reserve for at least three days, taking into account children, pets, and the needs of people requiring care.

For storing drinking water, clean, tightly sealed food-grade containers are suitable. Utility water for hygiene and flushing the toilet can be kept in other large bottles or buckets, or the bathtub can be filled with it.

Among food products, it is better to choose those that can be stored for a long time without refrigeration and do not require heat treatment (boiling or frying): canned goods, crispbreads, nuts, dried fruit, ready-made cereals, or other long-storage products. Before arranging these supplies on the shelves of a kitchen cabinet, it is worth checking the expiration dates once again and placing a manual can opener nearby.

How to live in a home without heating and not freeze

In case the heat goes out, you should prepare thermal underwear, warm socks, several layers of clothing, blankets, and sleeping bags. For temporary accommodation, you can choose one room with the fewest drafts and close the doors to other rooms: one small room is easier to heat than a multi-room apartment or private house.

It is strictly forbidden to heat a room with a gas stove or oven, or to use barbecues and charcoal indoors. A generator must also not be started in an apartment, building entrance, garage, or on a balcony: it should be used only outdoors, at least six meters away from doors and windows, in accordance with the manufacturer's instructions.

In addition, it is important to know and understand from the outset that prolonged cooling of a home is especially dangerous for young children, older people, and people with chronic diseases. If the temperature in the residence becomes critically low, you should consider in advance moving to a heated building or the nearest Point of Invincibility.

How to ensure fire safety and prepare a first-aid kit in winter

Before the season begins, it is advisable to check the smoke detector, and in homes with gas or stove heating or other combustion appliances, install a carbon monoxide detector. Carbon monoxide has no smell, so it is impossible to detect its presence without a special device. The fire extinguisher must be in working order and easily accessible.

You should also review your home first-aid kit: check the expiration dates of medicines, replenish first-aid supplies, and stock up on medications that must be taken regularly, in accordance with the doctor's prescriptions.

It is also useful to keep a small bag with the most essential items ready in case of a temporary evacuation.

General advice is to keep some cash in small denominations in case of disruptions to communications and payment services. For pets, provide food, water, and a carrier.

Reminder

Previously, UNN reported on what you should have at home to get through power outages.