Fuel prices in Ukraine will fall after new shipments arrive — Koretskyi

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said that fuel prices in Ukraine will fall when new supplies arrive at lower prices. Koretskyi made the statement during Question Time for the Government in the Verkhovna Rada on November 13, UNN reports.

Details

"It is not true that prices rose on global markets and at the same time increased simultaneously across the filling station networks. Yes, there was some lag, there was a certain dynamic. But from the moment the price reached its peak at filling stations and began to decline on global markets, we have also seen a downward trend. When new stocks, new supplies at the new prices, arrive in Ukraine, rest assured that prices will also be reduced. The government is closely monitoring this process, as is the AMCU," Koretskyi said.

Supplement

On November 12, fuel market expert and director of the A-95 Consulting Group Serhii Kuiun said that "gasoline prices had begun to fall—or rather, had collapsed."

"Yesterday, wholesale prices fell by 10 hryvnias/liter—to 74.70 hryvnias/liter. Moreover, current customs prices are 65–66 hryvnias/liter. The wave has already reached filling stations—today (November 12—Ed.), national networks are down by one hryvnia, while regional networks began lowering prices yesterday or the day before. The average price is 88 hryvnias/liter, and if current purchase prices hold, within 2–3 weeks we will see 80, and then even lower," Kuiun wrote.

He added that there had also been an improvement with diesel, although it was not as dramatic, but, according to him, there were every prospect of seeing prices below 100 hryvnias/liter again as early as November.

"A lot will depend not only on the external market. A shortage was felt in October, which increased imports by fuel trucks—the most expensive mode of transport—to more than 105,000 tonnes. This is the highest figure since autumn 2023, when the market was still adapting to the new supply system after the start of the full-scale invasion. For half of October, wholesale prices were higher than retail prices. It is difficult to make a forecast for November. On the one hand, there are knocked-out metallurgical and agricultural sectors; on the other, demand from generators and stockpiling. (As an aside, I will remind everyone who has the possibility of safe storage of my recommendation to keep a reserve.) Well, and we are watching the Middle East and the board in London. Everything was going fairly well, but today there was another slight increase in diesel prices," Kuiun wrote .

Fuel prices on November 13

OKKO filling station network:

Pulls 100 gasoline: 100.90 hryvnias (unchanged compared with November 12);

Pulls 95 gasoline: 93.90 hryvnias;

A-95 Euro gasoline: 90.90 hryvnias;

Pulls diesel: 108.90 hryvnias;

Euro diesel: 105.90 hryvnias;

gas: 63.90 hryvnias.

WOG filling station network:

100 gasoline: 100.90 hryvnias;

95 gasoline (Mustang): 93.90 hryvnias;

95 Euro gasoline: 90.90 hryvnias;

Mustang diesel: 108.90 hryvnias;

Euro-5 diesel: 105.90 hryvnias;

gas: 63.50 hryvnias.

SOCAR filling station network:

NANO 100 gasoline: 103.00 hryvnias (-1 hryvnia);

NANO 95 gasoline: 95.90 hryvnias (-1 hryvnia);

A-95 gasoline: 92.90 hryvnias (-1 hryvnia);

NANO diesel: 107.00 hryvnias (-1 hryvnia);

gas: 62.90 hryvnias (+1 hryvnia).

We remind you

America’s efforts to reduce diesel fuel prices allowed Russia to double its exports of this fuel last month, although none of the shipments generated by the decision of U.S. President Donald Trump to lift fuel sanctions against Moscow reached the United States.