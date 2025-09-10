$41.120.13
New "Ramstein" promised Ukraine billions of euros and thousands of ammunition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 430 views

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that partners will continue to help Ukraine, making it more extensive and systematic. The EU is allocating 6.6 billion euros for weapons. Germany plans to provide Ukraine with Patriot.

New "Ramstein" promised Ukraine billions of euros and thousands of ammunition

Ukraine received a strong signal of support from international partners during the 30th meeting of the Contact Group on Defense in the "Ramstein" format. The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, stated that partners will not only continue assistance but also make it more extensive and systematic, as reported by UNN.

Details

The European Union confirmed that it has fulfilled 80% of its commitments to transfer two million ammunition rounds to Ukraine, and is also working to raise 6.6 billion euros from the EU Peace Fund for the purchase of American weapons. In addition, the EU is investing in the defense industry through the SAFE mechanism and plans to allocate an additional 8 billion euros in October-November.

Germany promised to transfer two Patriot systems to Ukraine, finance the PURL initiative with half a billion euros, and allocate another 300 million euros for Ukrainian long-range drones. Great Britain announced funding for the production of several thousand attack drones, which will arrive within a year.

Other partners also made significant commitments. Norway is allocating 8 billion dollars to support Ukraine in 2026 and is launching a military training center. Denmark is starting joint production of long-range weapons with Ukraine. Canada is allocating over 800 million dollars for drones, military aid, and the development of "capability coalitions." The Czech Republic is preparing to supply over a million ammunition rounds and is training F-16 pilots, and the Netherlands promises 1.2 billion euros in aid by the end of the year, including support for F-16 aircraft.

Spain, France, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Sweden, Belgium, and Luxembourg also confirmed their participation in financing and new aid packages.

"I thank the partners for a productive meeting and important agreements. I am grateful to the USA for launching this powerful mechanism of assistance to Ukraine. Special thanks to the Minister of Defense of Great Britain, John Healey, and the Minister of Defense of Germany, Boris Pistorius, for supporting the work of the format. I also thank NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte for launching the PURL initiative, which has become an extremely effective mechanism of assistance for Ukrainian soldiers."

— Shmyhal emphasized.

According to him, the solidarity of the free world and systematic support for the Defense Forces of Ukraine remain a key condition for achieving lasting and just peace.

Recall

Earlier, President Zelenskyy stated that this week's Ramstein meeting should bring concrete results regarding air defense and funding for the PURL program for the purchase of American weapons. Earlier, Shmyhal emphasized Ukraine's urgent need for 10 Patriot systems.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Shmyhal informed partners about critical needs, including $6 billion for drones and a clear schedule for arms supplies. Ukraine also needs 10 additional Patriot systems and missiles for air defense.

Stepan Haftko

