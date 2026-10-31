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"Hope for lasting peace": Melania Trump reacts to the evacuation of residents of Oleshky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

The US First Lady supported the humanitarian mission in occupied Oleshky. She said that this could "elevate humanity above war."

"Hope for lasting peace": Melania Trump reacts to the evacuation of residents of Oleshky

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump reacted to the humanitarian mission to evacuate residents of the occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region. She reported this on the social network "X," UNN reports.

Details

Hope for lasting peace. Oleshky proves that we are capable of elevating humanity above war. Together, we can build a peaceful planet—a world full of opportunities for our children

 — her post says.

Context

Ukraine announced that, starting at 03:00 on October 27 Kyiv time, a ceasefire would be in effect in a designated area of the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region. This was necessary to carry out a humanitarian operation, deliver aid to the city's residents, and prepare for the safe departure of civilians.

Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov announced the start of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky on the morning of October 27. Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, went to the site and would be responsible for coordinating the process. During the night of October 27, Lubinets stated: "Oleshky: the silence regime has begun; the Ukrainian side is fulfilling its agreements."

The ceasefire would last from October 27 until 22:59 on November 1, said David Arakhamia, one of the Ukrainian negotiators at the peace talks and a member of parliament.

On October 30, the Ukrainian delegation safely reached Oleshky as part of the humanitarian mission. Upon arriving in the city on October 30, Lubinets, who is coordinating the process, stated that the ceasefire had already lasted 80 hours and was continuing, showing a video of local residents.

Additionally

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump said that she was personally devoting time and attention to the humanitarian mission and assistance to civilians in Oleshky.

At the same time, the Center for Strategic Communications stated that Russian propagandists had staged a report about the evacuation from Oleshky.

As a reminder

On October 31, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that a humanitarian operation to rescue people in Oleshky in the Kherson region had taken place. Ukrainian citizens from Oleshky crossed Ukraine's border in the Chernihiv region and would be provided with the necessary assistance.

Humanitarian mission from Oleshky — city residents are now on Ukrainian territory (report)31.10.26, 15:41 • 17742 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

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