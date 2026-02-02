Air defense missiles and energy support: results of Zelenskyy's international contacts in January

During January, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held 20 meetings, 14 telephone conversations, and paid visits to France, Cyprus, Switzerland, and Lithuania. The results and decisions made following the contacts of the Head of the Ukrainian State were reported by the Presidential Office, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Presidential Office, a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" took place in Paris, where a joint declaration of all coalition countries was signed, as well as a trilateral declaration between France, Great Britain, and Ukraine regarding the deployment of multinational forces.

In Nicosia, Zelenskyy participated in the opening ceremony of Cyprus's presidency of the Council of the European Union, and in Davos, he met with US President Donald Trump. In Vilnius, a meeting in the Lublin Triangle format took place: Ukraine, Lithuania, Poland. In Lithuania, the head of state also met with the leader of Belarusian democratic forces Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.

The Presidential Office also published a list of assistance from partners to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and energy resilience, the decision to allocate which was the result of Zelenskyy's contacts:

Norway - missiles for NASAMS air defense systems; $400 million, including for energy support;

Finland - 31st military aid package worth 98 million euros;

USA - over $400 million for humanitarian projects to support Ukrainians this winter;

Great Britain - almost 23 million euros to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine;

European Union - about 450 generators;

Germany - 60 million euros and additional equipment;

Italy - 10 million euros to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine, 50 million euros provided in the 2026 budget to assist Ukraine in the energy sector; 78 industrial boilers with a total capacity of 116.5 MW have already been delivered to Ukraine;

Netherlands - additional 23 million euros for Ukraine's energy sector;

Denmark - 20 million euros for energy support to Ukraine;

France - over 100 generators;

Japan - 140 generators, 60 transformers, and two cogeneration units;

Lithuania - 90 generators.

Recall

President Zelenskyy announced a new round of negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia on Wednesday and Thursday. Both trilateral and bilateral formats with the US are planned.