Air defense missiles and energy support: results of Zelenskyy's international contacts in January

$42.810.04
51.020.22
ukenru
06:01 PM • 1076 views
Not only a trilateral format, but also a bilateral one with the US: Zelenskyy on a new round of negotiations to end the war
04:56 PM • 3620 views
Organizing elections in Ukraine could cost 10 billion hryvnias - CEC
03:28 PM • 11987 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
February 2, 11:00 AM • 21228 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
February 2, 08:37 AM • 35277 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
February 1, 12:14 PM • 59172 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 74712 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM • 51378 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 50645 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 36482 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−17°
1.1m/s
76%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in OdesaFebruary 2, 11:11 AM • 27361 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideoFebruary 2, 11:19 AM • 43846 views
OSCE Chairman arrives in Kyiv, announces visit to MoscowFebruary 2, 11:38 AM • 18410 views
20th Century Studios presented the trailer for the sequel to the cult film "The Devil Wears Prada"VideoFebruary 2, 11:48 AM • 15573 views
"The pain will never diminish": Barbara Kuzmenko published an emotional post on the anniversary of her father's deathPhoto12:47 PM • 12340 views
Publications
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favorite05:09 PM • 2970 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites03:28 PM • 12002 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideoFebruary 2, 11:19 AM • 44206 views
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in OdesaFebruary 2, 11:11 AM • 27468 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 84648 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Jeffrey Epstein
Bill Clinton
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Zakarpattia Oblast
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at GrammysVideo04:54 PM • 2216 views
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their careerVideo04:01 PM • 2912 views
Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearingVideo03:14 PM • 4362 views
Hot British Weekend: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Blew Up the Internet02:27 PM • 5220 views
"Potato Flood": Berlin organizes mass giveaway of free potatoes due to record harvest01:05 PM • 7966 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Gold
The New York Times

Air defense missiles and energy support: results of Zelenskyy's international contacts in January

Kyiv • UNN

 • 354 views

In January, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held 20 meetings and 14 telephone conversations, visiting France, Cyprus, Switzerland, and Lithuania. Following these contacts, Ukraine received NASAMS air defense missiles from Norway, the 31st package of military aid from Finland, and significant energy support from other partners.

Air defense missiles and energy support: results of Zelenskyy's international contacts in January

During January, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held 20 meetings, 14 telephone conversations, and paid visits to France, Cyprus, Switzerland, and Lithuania. The results and decisions made following the contacts of the Head of the Ukrainian State were reported by the Presidential Office, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Presidential Office, a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" took place in Paris, where a joint declaration of all coalition countries was signed, as well as a trilateral declaration between France, Great Britain, and Ukraine regarding the deployment of multinational forces.

In Nicosia, Zelenskyy participated in the opening ceremony of Cyprus's presidency of the Council of the European Union, and in Davos, he met with US President Donald Trump. In Vilnius, a meeting in the Lublin Triangle format took place: Ukraine, Lithuania, Poland. In Lithuania, the head of state also met with the leader of Belarusian democratic forces Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.

The Presidential Office also published a list of assistance from partners to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and energy resilience, the decision to allocate which was the result of Zelenskyy's contacts:

  • Norway - missiles for NASAMS air defense systems; $400 million, including for energy support;
    • Finland - 31st military aid package worth 98 million euros;
      • USA - over $400 million for humanitarian projects to support Ukrainians this winter;
        • Great Britain - almost 23 million euros to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine;
          • European Union - about 450 generators;
            • Germany - 60 million euros and additional equipment;
              • Italy - 10 million euros to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine, 50 million euros provided in the 2026 budget to assist Ukraine in the energy sector; 78 industrial boilers with a total capacity of 116.5 MW have already been delivered to Ukraine;
                • Netherlands - additional 23 million euros for Ukraine's energy sector;
                  • Denmark - 20 million euros for energy support to Ukraine;
                    • France - over 100 generators;
                      • Japan - 140 generators, 60 transformers, and two cogeneration units;
                        • Lithuania - 90 generators.

                          Recall

                          President Zelenskyy announced a new round of negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia on Wednesday and Thursday. Both trilateral and bilateral formats with the US are planned.

                          Olga Rozgon

                          PoliticsNews of the World
                          Technology
                          State budget
                          Energy
                          War in Ukraine
                          "Coalition of the Willing"
                          Electricity
                          Davos
                          Council of the European Union
                          Switzerland
                          Donald Trump
                          European Union
                          Vilnius
                          Finland
                          Denmark
                          NASAMS
                          Paris
                          France
                          Lithuania
                          Norway
                          Great Britain
                          Italy
                          Germany
                          Netherlands
                          Japan
                          Volodymyr Zelenskyy
                          United States
                          Ukraine
                          Cyprus
                          Poland