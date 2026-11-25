US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, November 25, once again stoked global trade tensions by proposing new tariffs for major trading nations, including China, undeterred in his protectionist efforts by his Republican Party’s defeats in the US midterm elections. Reuters reports, UNN writes.

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The Trump administration proposed imposing tariffs on 14 trading partners to address what it calls structural excess industrial capacity. The highest rate, 20%, would affect China, which Washington accuses of flooding global markets with cheap exports of everything from steel to electric vehicles and solar products.

"We know they do not like these actions, but we seek stability with the Chinese. China seeks stability with us," a senior US official said, adding that Trump’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping last week was "really excellent."

Earlier, Beijing reiterated its opposition to "trade wars" and rejected the notion of excess capacity, but did not threaten retaliatory measures.

"The so-called ‘excess’ is a false issue, and China opposes using it as a pretext for political manipulation," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said, urging the world’s two leading economies to maintain stable relations.

A senior US official said the administration also proposed tariffs for Bangladesh, Cambodia, the European Union, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Mexico and Norway are currently excluded from the new tariffs.

The new tariffs will take into account any trade agreements reached with the Trump administration and will not be added to certain earlier rounds of tariffs, suggesting that many countries may not see a significant increase in trade costs with the US, the publication writes.

Despite this, the prospect of new trade burdens affected stock markets on Wednesday, as the rally in technology companies continued to run out of steam. The MSCI index of global equities fell 0.5%.

"This is another reminder that, although the legal justification for tariffs is constantly changing, US protectionism is becoming increasingly difficult to overcome," ING analysts wrote.

Trump’s tariffs have contributed to rising consumer goods prices in the United States, while a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll following his Republican Party’s defeat in the November midterm elections showed that 62% of respondents would support efforts to repeal them.

But Trump announced long ago a plan to restore tariffs that the US Supreme Court struck down in February. The latest ones followed an eight-month investigation into unfair trade practices under Section 301 of the relevant US law.

The US official also said that the new tariffs would not exceed the tariff ceilings in any trade agreements with the Trump administration, including the 20% limit for China during Trump’s second term under the one-year truce with Beijing, which is due to end on January 10.

According to the official, the tariffs would also not apply to approximately $30 billion worth of Chinese imports that the US is considering for tariff reductions as part of a bilateral process.

However, they would be added to the tariffs on China imposed during Trump’s first term, which amounted to approximately 25%.

The proposed tariffs would also not be added to the 10% or 12.5% tariffs that the administration imposed in July on a broader group of 60 trading partners over accusations of lax enforcement of laws against forced labor. The specific rates will be published in a notice in the US Federal Register on Wednesday.

According to the official, the tariff rates would also conform to trade agreements signed with other partners, including the 15% limit agreed with the EU, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, as well as the 19% limit agreed with Malaysia.

The proposed tariffs will be published and discussed during a period of public notice and comment, and hearings will be scheduled before they take effect. The official said this could postpone implementation until January.

US is preparing new tariffs for China, the EU and more than a dozen countries - media