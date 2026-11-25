The United States is preparing to announce plans to raise tariffs on goods from China, the European Union and more than a dozen other countries, as the Trump administration seeks to replace tariffs struck down by the Supreme Court. Bloomberg reports this, citing people familiar with the matter, writes UNN.

Details

According to AP, citing two sources familiar with the situation, the Trump administration is expected to announce plans shortly to raise tariffs on goods from China, the EU and 14 other countries.

According to Bloomberg, the tariffs are expected to target economies accused of harming American industry by subsidizing their domestic manufacturers. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) is expected to complete an investigation into excess production capacity under Section 301 of the U.S. Trade Act of 1974, which allows the president to unilaterally impose tariffs to address unfair economic practices.

The additional tariffs will not result in an overall level exceeding the agreed levels in individual trade agreements, including the agreements reached by U.S. President Donald Trump with the EU and China, sources familiar with the details said. They will be country-specific rather than a single rate, the sources said.

The imports subject to the tariffs will be primarily industrial goods, according to one source. Tariffs on Chinese goods are expected to be broader in scope than tariffs on goods from other countries and will have no exemptions, although they will remain within the framework of the trade truce that Chinese President Xi Jinping reached with Trump last year in South Korea, the source said.

The investigation into excess capacity is a "legacy issue for this administration," said Ryan Majerus, a partner at King & Spalding in Washington. The issue has long been a goal of steel-industry lawyers seeking to investigate what they consider unfair dumping in the United States. Now that focus has spread to other industries.

"They view this as probably the most consequential tariff action they will take. In light of that, of course, the midterm elections certainly factored into their broader thinking," Majerus said.

The exact range of products covered by the new tariffs and the date they will take effect remain unclear. The Wall Street Journal previously reported that the announcement could come as early as this week. Trump has frequently changed course on his trade policy, and the timing may change.

If the goal is to return tariffs to the levels set before Trump’s defeat in the U.S. Supreme Court, "the new tariffs could amount to an additional 2–7.5%," Deborah Elms, head of trade policy at the Hinrich Foundation in Singapore, wrote on LinkedIn.

The new tariffs could further anger Americans who dealt a sharp blow to Trump’s Republican Party in the November midterm elections, largely because of frustration over the cost of living, the publication notes.

This is also occurring at an unsettled time for the president, who is facing backlash over his efforts to reinstate Jensen Huang as head of Nvidia Corp. after it was revealed that he had an extramarital affair with a suspected Chinese spy.

However, Trump does not appear to have been shaken by the Democrats’ convincing victory, standing firmly by his core economic principles. The president maintains that his tariffs have helped American manufacturers and attracted new investment to the United States. New tariffs on Chinese products could also give him grounds to rebut criticism of his leniency toward China.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said that China, the EU and other countries against which tariffs have been imposed are displacing American manufacturers by flooding the market with cheap exports. In an interview with Bloomberg Television last week, Greer said he expected the investigation into excess production capacity to be completed "very soon."

The trade investigation was launched in March after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Trump's previous global tariffs.

In July, the administration took steps to impose tariffs ranging from 10% to 12.5% on goods from approximately 60 countries following an investigation into alleged inaction in combating forced labor. These tariffs are being challenged in the U.S. Court of International Trade.

Trump Imposes Global 10% Tariffs in Response to Supreme Court Decision