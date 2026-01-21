The Cabinet of Ministers allocates over UAH 2.5 billion for the purchase of generators for the regions - Svyrydenko

Photo: t.me/svyrydenkoy

The Cabinet of Ministers is allocating over 2.5 billion hryvnias for the purchase of high-capacity generators for Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions. This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, according to UNN.

Details

We are engaging all possible resources to increase distributed generation in the face of a difficult energy situation. The government has adopted a resolution on the allocation of UAH 2.56 billion from the state budget's reserve fund for the purchase of mobile distributed generation equipment - for the production of heat and electricity where it is most needed now. - Svyrydenko reported.

According to her, these funds will be used to purchase high-capacity generators for Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions. She added that this equipment can be redirected to other regions where there is an urgent need.

In addition, the Prime Minister emphasized that purchases will be made under simplified procedures without delaying deadlines.

Separately, a responsible customer has been identified and a clear procedure for the use of generation has been established - for heat, water supply and sewerage facilities. - Svyrydenko added.

Supplement

According to government order No. 43-r of January 20, 2026, the government is allocating 2 billion 556 million 994.2 thousand hryvnias to the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development for measures related to preventing man-made emergencies, for the purchase of mobile distributed heat and electricity generation equipment for the needs of territorial communities.

The Ministry of Finance has been instructed to make these expenditures on a non-repayable basis from the state budget's reserve fund.

The document also stipulates that the customer in contracts for the purchase of mobile distributed heat and electricity generation equipment for the needs of territorial communities may provide for advance payment of up to 60 percent of their value for a period not exceeding three months.

According to the document, the customer will be the State Enterprise "Restoration of Critical Infrastructure."

In addition, the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development has been instructed to:

develop and submit to the Cabinet of Ministers a draft act on the approval of the Procedure for the use of mobile distributed heat and electricity generation equipment at heat, water supply and sewerage facilities;

approve within one week, in agreement with the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development, the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture, and the Ministry of Finance, a list of expenses;

submit to the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture, the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development, the Ministry of Finance, and the State Treasury Service by May 29 a report on the use of funds allocated in accordance with this order.

