The number of Russian sabotage incidents in Europe increased by 16% in the year to September 2026, with increasingly skilled operatives using more sophisticated explosive methods. This is stated in a report by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), UNN writes, citing Reuters.

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Key allies of Ukraine accused Moscow of conducting a pan-European campaign of drone attacks and cyberattacks to disrupt their support for Kyiv, including an attempted drone attack at Leipzig Airport in August, the publication notes. Moscow rejected the accusations by Western governments and intelligence services.

The IISS said that although unskilled recruits still carried out the majority of operations, the semi-skilled tier now uses more sophisticated methods, including improvised explosive devices with timer-controlled and remote-controlled detonators.

"Arrests remove intermediaries but are unlikely to deter the RIS (Russian intelligence services) that direct them," the statement said.

The think tank said that Germany and Poland would remain the primary targets for attacks, as their transportation, logistics and industrial networks are key to supplying Ukraine.

On August 4, a drone loaded with explosives was discovered near a Ukrainian Antonov cargo aircraft in Leipzig. Investigators suspect that a second unmanned aerial vehicle collided with a DHL cargo aircraft shortly after the airport was closed.

The airport is a cargo and military logistics hub used for military supplies.

"Attacks on critical infrastructure (including military-industrial and transportation infrastructure) accounted for more than half of the recorded incidents between October 2025 and September 2026," the IISS reported.

On Tuesday, the United Kingdom warned defense companies working with the Ukrainian military that they faced an increased threat of sabotage by Russia.

British intelligence agency MI5 warned defense companies that they are targets of Russian attacks

The Russian Embassy in London said at the time: "Russia has no plans, reasons or intentions to attack the United Kingdom."

Last year, a group of British men were imprisoned for setting fire to a business linked to Ukraine. In September, a man was charged with providing Russian intelligence with information about a drone manufacturing plant.