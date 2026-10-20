Russian attacks on vessels, multimillion-dollar losses, and a threat to global grain prices: the European Parliament explained how the Black Sea will be protected

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On October 20, the European Parliament held a debate in Strasbourg on the escalation of attacks on merchant vessels in the Black Sea. The EU is considering strengthening maritime surveillance, counter-drone measures, and diplomatic pressure on russia.

UNN reports in more detail on how the European Union proposes to protect the Black Sea from the lawlessness of the russian federation.

Why Black Sea security is being discussed in the European Parliament

The debate was prompted by a series of strikes on civilian vessels near Romania and Bulgaria, which are members of the EU and NATO. According to European diplomatic chief Kaja Kallas, six attacks, allegedly involving russian drones, occurred in the region over ten days.

"The risks are already extending beyond Ukrainian ports: the lives of sailors, trade routes, and the security of neighboring states are under threat. The EU must respond with economic, security, and diplomatic measures," the European diplomatic chief emphasized.

Attacks on merchant vessels in the Black Sea: what you need to know about the main incidents

On October 15, Reuters reported that two tankers had been hit near the Romanian coast. The San Marino-flagged vessel Wine Trader was attacked near the entrance to the Sulina Channel, outside Romania's territorial waters. Five of the 12 sailors were rescued, while seven others were being searched for by rescuers. The Comoros-flagged tanker Yara J was hit in Romanian waters. A fire broke out on board, but the crew was unharmed.

Romanian President Nicușor Dan, for his part, confirmed the drone strikes but did not identify their origin. A Reuters source in NATO called the drones russian. On October 17, Romanian F-16s shot down two more drones over the country's territorial waters. Romania's Ministry of Defense suggested they were Geran-4 drones.

The consequences of russia's aggression in the Black Sea for Ukraine's maritime exports

According to an estimate cited by Kallas, Ukraine is losing approximately €60 million in revenue every day due to strikes on export routes. Since mid-July, russia has intensified attacks on agricultural infrastructure, Black Sea and Danube ports, grain storage facilities, vessels, and logistics hubs.

This is occurring as maritime transport remains the backbone of grain exports. Around 90% of Ukraine's key agricultural export commodities pass through the Black Sea corridor. Threats to vessels increase insurance and delivery costs, disrupt sailing schedules, and reduce exporters' revenues.

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Why global food security has come under threat

Ukraine remains a major food supplier. In her October 20 speech, the European diplomatic chief cited the following shares of our country in global exports:

15% of corn;

10% of wheat;

15–20% of barley;

about 50% of sunflower oil.

"Therefore, the strikes (by the russian armed forces, — ed.) also affect importing countries," the diplomat concluded.

The markets of Africa, Asia, and the Middle East are particularly vulnerable to the threat of a food crisis.

"Global grain prices have reached their highest level since February 2023. Droughts and difficulties with fertilizer supplies are aggravating the situation. Disruptions in the Black Sea compound these risks and could further affect prices for consumers," Kaja Kallas explained.

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How the EU plans to protect shipping in the Black Sea waters

Kallas outlined the need for early threat detection and rapid data exchange.

"In particular, EU member states can use the MARSUR network to exchange maritime surveillance information. Romania and Bulgaria, with the support of the European Union, are establishing a joint maritime security center in the Black Sea," she said.

Other areas include joint procurement of systems to combat aerial and maritime drones, strengthened surveillance on the eastern flank, and mine-countermeasures capabilities. The European Parliament was also presented with an emergency protocol for consideration, intended to accelerate consultations among EU countries and coordination with NATO during major hybrid crises.

Separately, the European People's Party group called for an EU naval operation to protect merchant vessels near Bulgaria, Romania and the Danube Delta. ANSA reported this, citing MEP Andriy Novakov. However, no decision to launch such a mission has been made so far.

Can alternative routes replace the sea for exporters?

The EU supports exports through the so-called "solidarity lanes," which combine rail, road, river and European port routes. According to Kallas, grain shipments along these routes have increased by nearly 2 million tonnes since July. However, there are many nuances and "sticking points" here.

First, overland logistics have limited capacity, require the transshipment of goods and are usually more expensive for large consignments of grain. Second, Russia is also attacking border infrastructure near Moldova, Romania and Poland. Therefore, alternative routes help reduce dependence on seaports, but do not provide an equivalent replacement for the Black Sea corridor.

The Kremlin's aggression in the Black Sea: what is the world's response and what diplomatic steps are being proposed

The European Council condemned attacks on civilian and merchant vessels, including in the exclusive economic zones of Bulgaria and Romania. EU leaders called them serious violations of international and maritime law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, and called for the safe passage of vessels to be restored.

And today, October 20. Kaja Kallas said that the EU had been in contact with Turkey, India and the countries of the Global South regarding an agreement on freedom of navigation. According to her, Ukraine proposed such a mechanism, but Russia rejected it.

NATO will deploy aircraft and drones to the Black Sea following attacks on shipping

What to expect next

On October 22, the European Parliament is scheduled to vote on a resolution concerning the escalation of Russian strikes and the security of the Black Sea. The document will set out the political position of MEPs. However, it is important to understand that it will not automatically create a European naval mission capable of countering Russia's aggressive actions in the Black Sea region.

Therefore, the further situation will depend on the ability of the countries in the region to protect vessels and ports, establish the exchange of intelligence and maintain alternative routes. For Ukraine, uninterrupted access to maritime exports remains crucial for now.

Recall

Somewhat earlier, Turkey warned that the Black Sea must not become a new front in the Russian-Ukrainian war. Official Ankara also said that attacks on civilian vessels were increasing, along with risks to shipping and food security.