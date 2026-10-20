NATO will deploy aircraft and drones to the Black Sea following attacks on shipping

Photo: Reuters

On Tuesday, NATO announced its intention to deploy additional maritime patrol aircraft, radar systems, and drones to the Black Sea. The decision was made following a series of deadly drone attacks on vessels in the region—attacks that are believed to be linked to Russia’s war against Ukraine. This became known after the North Atlantic Council—the NATO decision-making body—discussed security in the Black Sea at the Alliance’s headquarters in Brussels, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

According to NATO military spokesperson U.S. Army Colonel Martin L. O’Donnell, in addition to aircraft, drones, and radars, NATO member states have already sent or plan to send intelligence officers, as well as specialists to conduct forensic analyses of explosives.

NATO has not officially attributed the recent series of attacks to any specific country. At the same time, military analysts say Russia is almost certainly behind the attacks, although Moscow denies any involvement.

Romanian F-16s shot down two drones over the Black Sea

Last week, seven sailors went missing after drones attacked two chemical tankers near Romania’s Black Sea coast. The vessels caught fire, raising fresh concerns about security along an important shipping route used by Ukraine.

Over the past 10 days, at least five more cargo vessels near the coasts of Romania and neighboring Bulgaria—a NATO member state—have come under attack. As a result of these incidents, at least 23 sailors are considered missing or dead.

Russia is intensifying attacks on Ukraine’s grain export corridors in the Black Sea — Romanian President Dan

"NATO has already strengthened its presence on the eastern flank, including by deploying counter-drone capabilities," Allison Hart, NATO’s chief spokesperson, said in a post on the social network X.

"We will continue to remain united and ensure that we are ready and able to confront any threat, as well as guarantee the security of our population of one billion people."