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Romanian F-16s shot down two drones over the Black Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

Two Romanian Air Force F-16s shot down drones that entered the country’s airspace. The targets were destroyed over territorial waters.

Romanian F-16s shot down two drones over the Black Sea

Two Romanian Air Force F-16 fighter jets carrying out airspace patrol missions were scrambled from the 86th Borcea Air Base the previous day after radar surveillance systems detected a group of aerial targets approximately 120 km east of Snake Island. The country's Ministry of Defense reports, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that at 17:59, the first target entered Romanian airspace and was shot down by one of the F-16 aircraft at 18:01.

The second target entered Romanian airspace at 18:01 and was shot down by the other F-16 aircraft at 18:05

- the statement says.

It is indicated that both aerial targets were identified as drones and shot down over Romania's territorial waters.

Recall

On October 15, Romania stated that eight people had gone missing after a fire on a vessel flying the flag of San Marino. The incident occurred after Romania stated on Wednesday, October 14, that it was investigating a possible new drone attack on a tanker off the Black Sea coast.

Russia is intensifying attacks on Ukraine’s grain export corridors in the Black Sea — Romanian President Dan16.10.26, 15:48 • 4390 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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