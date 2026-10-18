Romanian F-16s shot down two drones over the Black Sea
Kyiv • UNN
Two Romanian Air Force F-16s shot down drones that entered the country’s airspace. The targets were destroyed over territorial waters.
Two Romanian Air Force F-16 fighter jets carrying out airspace patrol missions were scrambled from the 86th Borcea Air Base the previous day after radar surveillance systems detected a group of aerial targets approximately 120 km east of Snake Island. The country's Ministry of Defense reports, according to UNN.
Details
It is noted that at 17:59, the first target entered Romanian airspace and was shot down by one of the F-16 aircraft at 18:01.
The second target entered Romanian airspace at 18:01 and was shot down by the other F-16 aircraft at 18:05
It is indicated that both aerial targets were identified as drones and shot down over Romania's territorial waters.
Recall
On October 15, Romania stated that eight people had gone missing after a fire on a vessel flying the flag of San Marino. The incident occurred after Romania stated on Wednesday, October 14, that it was investigating a possible new drone attack on a tanker off the Black Sea coast.
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