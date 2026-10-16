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Russia is intensifying attacks on Ukraine’s grain export corridors in the Black Sea — Romanian President Dan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 800 views

Russia is increasingly attacking Ukrainian grain corridors in the Black Sea. Romania and Bulgaria are asking NATO to strengthen protection against drones.

Russia is intensifying attacks on Ukraine’s grain export corridors in the Black Sea — Romanian President Dan

Russia is increasingly targeting Ukraine’s grain export corridors in the Black Sea, raising security risks for the entire region. Romania’s President Nicușor Dan said this, Bloomberg reports, according to UNN.

Details

Romanian authorities are meanwhile investigating whether the drones that attacked two commercial vessels near its territorial waters over the past two days belong to Russia.

Technically, we cannot currently claim that they were Russians. What we can say is that on the border with Ukraine, on the Danube, we recorded hundreds of drones that crossed into Romanian territory

- Nicușor Dan said.

Romania and Bulgaria have also appealed to their NATO allies for assistance, as drones have attacked five vessels in the Black Sea in just the past week, resulting in deaths and injuries. Both countries want their allies to send additional defense capabilities to detect and counter drones more effectively.

Recall

Bulgaria, Romania, and Turkey appealed to NATO over a series of drone attacks on merchant vessels in the Black Sea, which threaten the safety of shipping and the export of Ukrainian grain. In just the past week, 5 commercial vessels were damaged in Bulgarian and Romanian waters.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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