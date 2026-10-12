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In a month or two, the world will be talking about hunger: Zelenskyy warned of food shortages caused by Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 440 views

Russia's blocking of maritime grain exports could trigger a crisis in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East within a month or two.

In a month or two, the world will be talking about hunger: Zelenskyy warned of food shortages caused by Russia

Due to Russia's blockade of maritime routes for the export of Ukrainian grain, the world may face a large-scale food crisis within just one or two months. The countries of Africa, Asia, and the Middle East are most at risk of suffering from this. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this on October 12 during a discussion at the Warsaw Security Forum, reports UNN.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine currently sees no signs that Russia seeks to end the war or is ready for de-escalation. At the same time, the international community is focusing primarily on the energy crisis, leaving the threat of food shortages out of consideration.

We do not currently see signals from Russia that they want an end to the war. We do not see even the most basic steps toward de-escalation. Everyone is talking about diesel and forgetting about grain. In a month or two, everyone will start talking about an agricultural crisis. There will not be enough food for the countries of the African continent, some Asian countries, and the Middle East. Because we export millions of tons specifically to these markets. And now Russia is blockading the sea

- Zelenskyy said.

The president stressed that the consequences of the blockade of Ukrainian agricultural exports could be particularly significant for countries that depend on food supplies from Ukraine. Zelenskyy specifically emphasized that the United States is not directly experiencing this threat, which is why international discussions mainly concern energy issues.

The United States is not experiencing this, which is why the issue is only about energy. This is another challenge. It is hunger. And it may affect many countries. And we need to think about everything, about everyone. Because we all live on this planet

- the head of state noted.

Zelenskyy called on international partners to take into account not only energy risks, but also food risks caused by Russian aggression.

He emphasized that timely joint action can help prevent crises before their consequences become widespread.

Reminder

Recently, the Cabinet of Ministers announced losses in the agricultural export sector without full access to the Black Sea ports.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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