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Russian attacks have left parts of 12 regions without electricity; emergency outages are in effect

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9948 views

Russian attacks have left parts of 12 regions without electricity, with the most difficult situation in Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv regions. Emergency outages are in effect in three regions.

Russian attacks have left parts of 12 regions without electricity; emergency outages are in effect

Due to Russian attacks on the energy infrastructure, as of the morning of November 9, consumers in 12 regions are partially without power. Emergency outages have been introduced in three regions. UNN reports this, citing data from Ukrenergo.

Details

Due to enemy attacks on energy facilities, as of the morning there are power outages in the Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, and Chernihiv regions. Because of the extensive damage, the situation remains most difficult in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv regions

- Ukrenergo reported.

As noted, energy workers are working around the clock to restore the damaged equipment and return power to Ukrainian homes as soon as possible. Emergency restoration work is being carried out wherever the security situation allows.

Due to damage to energy equipment, restrictions are necessarily in effect in some regions until the end of the day:

  • for industry — capacity restriction schedules;
    • for all categories of consumers — hourly outage schedules (from 1.5 to 4 queues).

      Due to the difficult situation in the power system, emergency outages have been introduced since morning in the Sumy, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions. The schedules previously published for these regions are currently not in effect. Emergency outages will be canceled as soon as the state of the power system allows it

      - Ukrenergo noted.

      Russia attacked Ukraine with 317 drones — how many were destroyed09.11.26, 08:14 • 3424 views

      Julia Shramko

      SocietyWar in UkraineEconomy
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      Donetsk Oblast
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      Poltava Oblast
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      Ukrenergo