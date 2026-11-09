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Russia attacked Ukraine with 317 drones — how many were destroyed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

At night, Russia launched 317 unmanned aerial vehicles at Ukraine, including 105 jet-powered Shaheds. Air defense shot down or suppressed 271 drones.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 317 drones — how many were destroyed

Russia struck Ukraine with 317 drones during the night of November 9. Of these, 271 were shot down or suppressed. UNN reports this, citing data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Where and with what the Russian Federation attacked

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of November 9 (starting at 18:00 on November 8), the enemy attacked with 317 Shahed-type attack UAVs (105 of them were jet-powered), S8000 Banderoль/Дань-Т, Gerbera, and Parodiya-type decoy drones from the following directions: Bryansk, Oryol, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo, Millerovo — Russian Federation; the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk; the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea — Chauda, Hvardiiske.

How the air defense performed

The air assault was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 271 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (81 of them were jet-powered), five S8000 Banderoль/Дань-Т and Gerbera drones, and drones of other types; several attack UAVs are still in the air, and combat operations are ongoing.

Hits by the enemy's air-attack weapons were recorded at 31 locations, as well as the fall of downed targets (debris) at 9 locations.

New record: Russia lost 2,980 troops in a single day in the war in Ukraine09.11.26, 07:53 • 1340 views

Julia Shramko

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