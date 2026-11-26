American billionaire Todd Boehly, who financially supported the political projects of U.S. President Donald Trump, has agreed to acquire the sanctioned foreign assets of Russian oil company "Lukoil." UNN reports this, citing Reuters, the Financial Times, and an official consortium statement.

The assets are valued at approximately $16 billion. The buyers' consortium also includes a U.S. government investment entity, whose participation has already drawn criticism from Democrats in Congress.

Details

A consortium of investors led by American billionaire Todd Boehly announced on Wednesday, November 25, that it had signed an agreement to acquire Lukoil International GmbH. Through this Austria-registered entity, the Russian oil company controls a significant portion of its foreign business.

The buyers' consortium includes:

Eldridge, an investment company headed by Boehly;

the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC);

the American investment banking company Xtellus Partners;

the investment holding company Catena Investment Holding from the United Arab Emirates.

The deal resulted from negotiations that lasted more than a year. At the same time, its completion requires final approval from the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

According to Boehly, the purchase of the assets may take up to a year. After the Russian company's international business comes under the control of the new owners, it is planned to be renamed.

How Lukoil's assets will be acquired

The distinctive feature of the agreement is its financial structure. Instead of a traditional cash purchase, the consortium plans to acquire Lukoil's foreign assets by exchanging Russian securities worth approximately $10 billion. These are securities whose disposal was restricted after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and the imposition of Western sanctions. The consortium purchased such securities from U.S. and British investment funds, as well as custodian banks.

According to Reuters information, the securities are planned to be placed in a special account in the United Arab Emirates.

Such a mechanism is intended to take into account the sanctions restrictions imposed on the Russian oil company.

The estimated value of Lukoil's international assets is approximately $16 billion, although their final value will depend, among other things, on global oil price dynamics.

Which Russian company's assets may come under the control of American investors

Lukoil's international business includes oil and natural gas production, oil refining, energy trading, and retail fuel sales.

In particular, the international asset portfolio includes:

the Neftochim Burgas refinery in Bulgaria;

the Petrotel refinery in Romania;

a stake in the Zeeland Refinery in the Netherlands;

more than two thousand gas stations in 16 countries;

oil and gas production projects in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and other countries;

the international oil-trading business LITASCO.

The production assets of Lukoil's international division are located in 11 countries. Total production amounts to approximately 350,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The transfer of these assets to the control of the new consortium could significantly reduce the Russian oil company's presence in international energy markets.

The U.S. government will receive a share of the profits

It is expected that the U.S. government, through the DFC, will receive an equity stake in the company, representation on its governing bodies, as well as the right to a share of future revenues from the acquired assets' operations.

At the same time, it should be understood that the government entity will begin receiving profits after the private investors have recovered their invested funds and received the agreed level of return.

The DFC's participation in the acquisition of Lukoil's international assets could help expand American influence in the energy markets of Europe, Central Asia, and other regions.

Investors linked to Trump's son-in-law withdrew from the deal

According to Reuters, shortly before the deal was signed, a number of investors with business ties to U.S. President's son-in-law Jared Kushner withdrew from the consortium. These included Syrian-Qatari businessmen, the Al-Hayatt brothers, as well as the Abu Dhabi-based investment company International Holding Company (IHC).

Political risks and likely increased scrutiny of the deal by representatives of the U.S. Democratic Party are cited as one possible reason for their withdrawal from the consortium. Boehly himself did not provide a detailed explanation for the change in the investor lineup. At the same time, Kushner's direct involvement in the final version of the deal has not been confirmed.

According to the U.S. Federal Election Commission, in 2025 Boehly donated $1 million to the political committee MAGA Inc, which is linked to Donald Trump. The businessman had previously also financially supported representatives of the Democratic Party.

U.S. Congress calls for the deal to be halted

The announcement of an agreement to acquire the foreign assets of the Russian oil company has already caused a political outcry in Washington.

Gregory Meeks, the leading Democrat on the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, called on the Trump administration on November 25 to immediately halt the DFC's participation in the deal. In the congressman's view, involving a state financial institution in the acquisition of a Russian company's assets could be an attempt to circumvent restrictions imposed by Congress on DFC investments in Russia.

Meeks also accused the administration of using a government agency to benefit wealthy businessmen with political ties to the U.S. president. The congressman stressed the need to obtain an explanation of the U.S. government's involvement in the deal amid Russia's war against Ukraine.

The sale of Lukoil's assets may have been discussed during talks in the Kremlin

According to Reuters sources, the issue of selling Lukoil's international assets was raised during a meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Moscow on September 5, 2026. One of the agency's sources said that Putin was interested in demonstrating the possibility of maintaining economic relations between Russia and the United States despite sanctions restrictions.

Lukoil co-founder Vagit Alekperov commented on the upcoming sale of the company's foreign assets on November 26. According to him, Lukoil's reduced international presence was caused by political circumstances rather than a voluntary business decision.

Why Lukoil is being forced to sell its foreign assets

In October 2025, the U.S. Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions on Russia's two largest oil companies—Lukoil and Rosneft. The restrictions significantly complicated the operations of Lukoil's foreign businesses, including conducting financial transactions and cooperating with international banks and counterparties. Afterward, the Russian company began looking for buyers for its international business.

In November 2025, international oil trading company Gunvor withdrew from the acquisition of Lukoil's foreign assets after objections from the U.S. Department of the Treasury. In January 2026, Lukoil announced that it had reached an agreement with the U.S. investment company Carlyle Group. However, that deal was also not completed.

Under OFAC requirements, the sale of the Russian company's international assets must provide for the termination of their ties to sanctioned Lukoil, the blocking of funds belonging to the Russian side, and the prevention of its receipt of unjustified financial benefit.

On November 19, 2026, the U.S. regulator extended until December 19 the authorization to conduct negotiations on the sale of Lukoil's international assets and to conclude conditional agreements. However, this authorization does not provide automatic approval for the transfer of ownership. To complete the deal, Boehly's consortium must obtain a separate authorization from the U.S. regulator.

Supplement

If completed, the deal could become one of the largest instances of a Russian business losing control of foreign assets as a result of Western sanctions imposed after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. For the United States, the acquisition of Lukoil’s international business opens opportunities to strengthen its influence in the global energy market. For Russia, it would mean a reduction in its presence in the strategic sectors of other countries’ economies.

At the same time, the deal’s effectiveness as an instrument of sanctions pressure will depend on the final conditions of its approval and the mechanisms intended to prevent the Russian side from gaining access to the blocked assets.

We remind you

Earlier, UNN reported that the United States allowed Lukoil to continue operating abroad despite the sanctions.