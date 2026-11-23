Natural gas prices in Europe jumped on November 23 after a sharp downgrade in temperature forecasts increased pressure on inventories, which are already constrained due to export disruptions caused by the US-Iran war. Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

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On Monday, benchmark futures jumped 8.6% to €96.075 per megawatt-hour, the biggest intraday increase in more than a week, and the market appears set to rise for a third consecutive day, the publication writes. Gas storage levels in European facilities remain significantly below the seasonal average as the region enters the peak winter demand period.

By the weekend, forecasts pointed to a brief cold snap this week, followed by a return to warmer-than-usual conditions. However, the latest updates from weather models show a completely different picture: the cold snap in northwestern Europe is expected to last until early December.

According to Atmospheric G2 data, temperatures in northwestern Europe this week will be approximately 3–5°C below the 30-year average, and in early December they will be approximately 5–8°C below normal. According to MetDesk, there is also a risk of weaker winds in Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands at the beginning to middle of the week, which could negatively affect wind power generation.

Meanwhile, global gas supplies remain constrained. Norway, Europe’s largest pipeline gas supplier, continues to face persistent disruptions at some facilities, limiting supplies to the continent. There has also been a recent escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, suggesting that a swift easing of supply disruptions is unlikely.

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he could resume the war with Iran next year if negotiations do not result in a diplomatic settlement.

Trump threatened strikes on Iran after the New Year

Asia is also expected to experience colder weather this week, which could intensify competition for global LNG supplies. Forecasts indicate colder weather in Japan and South Korea, as well as eastern and southern China, before temperatures rise above normal from the middle of this week through early December.

"European demand has risen slightly due to the weather, and there is steady spot-market demand in Southeast Asia, which has driven prices higher in the short term as the market continues to grapple with geopolitical risks," said Florence Schmitt, a Rabobank strategist in London.

Dutch gas futures, the European gas benchmark, for the front month rose 4.9% to €92.77 per megawatt-hour by 8:40 a.m. in Amsterdam.

Ukraine has signed a new contract for three consignments of liquefied gas from the United States for the winter