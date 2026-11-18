Ukraine has concluded a new contract for three cargoes of liquefied gas from the United States for the current heating season in the first quarter of 2027. The Naftogaz Group reported this on November 18, UNN writes.

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The Naftogaz Group and Poland’s ORLEN have concluded a new contract for the supply of three cargoes of American LNG in the first quarter of 2027. This will provide additional resilience during peak winter consumption - Naftogaz reported.

The gas from the United States, as noted, will undergo regasification at the terminal in Świnoujście and reach Ukraine via the Polish gas transmission system.

"Our strategic partnership with ORLEN strengthens Ukraine’s energy security. Amid constant Russian attacks, alongside protecting and restoring facilities, we are working to ensure reliable gas supply sources and routes," commented Serhii Fedorenko, acting chairman of the Management Board of the Naftogaz Group.

As stated, this contract resulted from preliminary agreements formalized in September during the Carpathian Eight Summit.

Preferential gas prices will effectively be maintained until the end of the heating season - what to expect next