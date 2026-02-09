EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico

$43.050.09
50.760.13
ukenru
February 8, 07:59 PM • 12959 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 29249 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 32372 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 32236 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 32171 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 25102 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 17083 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 13005 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
February 7, 08:45 PM • 25216 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 39902 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
2.4m/s
77%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Thailand Elections: PM Anutin's Party Wins Amid Calls for StabilityFebruary 8, 09:57 PM • 4784 views
Partial evacuation of the population announced in Russia's Belgorod due to heating system collapseFebruary 8, 10:41 PM • 12360 views
Night attack of "Shaheds" on Odesa: one dead and significant destruction of the residential sector - Odesa Regional Military AdministrationFebruary 8, 11:42 PM • 9020 views
Catastrophe for the Kremlin: Vietnam abandons Russian weapons in favor of NATO armamentsPhotoFebruary 9, 12:20 AM • 8728 views
Ukrainian military eliminated 1250 occupiers over the past dayPhoto05:05 AM • 5660 views
Publications
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 37438 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 58947 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 76778 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 70600 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 70462 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Europe
China
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideo06:52 AM • 2504 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 28888 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 42718 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 44005 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 52439 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS

EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

The European Union is preparing for a week of intense diplomatic meetings, including a meeting of defense ministers, an economic summit, and the Munich Security Conference. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to attend the Munich Conference.

EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico

The EU is preparing for an incredibly busy diplomatic week: a meeting of defense chiefs will take place on Wednesday, European leaders will hold an economic summit on Thursday, and the Munich Security Conference will begin on Friday, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected, Politico reports, writes UNN.

Details

"The EU is bracing for an incredibly challenging week, during which leaders will discuss the most pressing issues facing the continent," the publication states.

Their mission, as stated: "to understand how to make Europe a strong global player in an increasingly ruthless world." "This means increasing the EU's economic competitiveness, reducing dependence on the US, and helping Ukraine counter Russia's exhausting four-year invasion," the publication writes.

The coming days will show whether "Europe can turn around and become truly united, fully mature and independent," said former Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta. Like the signing of the Maastricht Treaty in 1992, "which made Europe what it has become over the last 35 years," Letta said, "now we have to do the same again."

Leaders will continue their crisis diplomacy on the road: from a conference room in Brussels to a castle in the Belgian countryside and, finally, to Munich for the world's largest international security conference, the publication writes. In addition, MEPs will meet in Strasbourg to discuss unfreezing the EU-US trade agreement and approving the long-term budget (MFF) for the period from 2028 to 2034, and ambassadors from all member states will hold talks in Brussels on Tuesday.

Meeting of EU defense chiefs on Wednesday

The agenda of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting, which will bring together EU defense ministers, has only one item: support for Ukraine

- the publication writes.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, appointed last month after serving as Minister of Digital Transformation, is expected to attend the meeting and brief the bloc's defense chiefs on his country's "most urgent" needs ahead of the four-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, a European official said. 

"Fedorov will likely ask for additional anti-aircraft missile systems, including Patriot and NASAMS, which have long been on Kyiv's priority list. The meeting will also discuss "cooperation in defense innovation," which is code for drones and other new military technologies," the publication states.

According to Fabrice Pothier, CEO of the consulting firm Rasmussen Global, Wednesday's meeting should force "Europe to urgently think about a real Plan B for its own security," as the US increasingly withdraws from the transatlantic alliance. "Europe must be able to stand on its own two feet if we are left alone," he said.

The meeting will be followed by an informal dinner and an evening press conference with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

European leaders to gather for economic summit on Thursday

The situation in Ukraine, it is noted, will take a back seat when leaders of the 27 EU member states gather in the tiny Belgian village of Rijkhoeven to discuss the bloc's economic problems.

In a remote location, at the 16th-century Alden Biesen Castle, they will discuss "how to make the EU richer: from simplifying legislation to strengthening the single market and reducing dependence on critical raw materials from other parts of the world."

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola will participate in the all-day summit and brief leaders on the process of approving the EU-US trade agreement (a vote by all MEPs to abolish tariffs on American industrial goods and lobsters is likely to take place in March).

Former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and former Italian Prime Minister Letta will also address the leaders and "share their vision for European competitiveness," according to an invitation sent to leaders by European Council President António Costa. Both Draghi and Letta have prepared reports on how to make Europe more competitive.

Although neither the US nor China were mentioned by name, Costa's invitation, the publication writes, "stressed that the EU is now in 'a world of increased – and not always fair – economic competition and trade imbalances.'"

As European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned at the World Economic Forum in Davos last month: "The bottom line is that the world has changed forever. And we need to change with it."

At Thursday's talks, the EU will try to chart a course in this changing world, the publication writes.

Friday to Sunday - Munich Security Conference

A return to defense will be at the annual Munich Security Conference, which will be attended by a host of prominent figures, "including von der Leyen, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," the publication writes.

"Officially, the topics to be discussed this year will be European security and defense, as well as the future of transatlantic relations. Unofficially, the question everyone will be asking is: does the EU have any hope of standing on its own feet without Washington's help?" the publication states.

Rutte doesn't think so, urging EU lawmakers last month to "keep dreaming" if they believe Europe can do it without the US.

"You can't," he said bluntly.

Rasmussen CEO Pothier said that European "intelligence services repeatedly tell us that Russia may be ready to attack a European ally while [US President Donald] Trump is still in power," and stressed that Europe must be ready to "act independently and conduct complex military operations."

By the end of the week, there may not be answers to such important questions, but EU leaders will hope to at least define a direction of travel, the publication notes.

Threat of Russian attack on NATO: Secretary General Rutte called for increased support for Ukraine23.12.25, 09:36 • 4353 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Village
Technology
War in Ukraine
António Costa
Marco Rubio
Mark Rutte
Mykhailo Fedorov
Kaya Kallas
Roberta Metsola
Davos
Council of the European Union
NATO
Munich
MIM-104 Patriot
Donald Trump
European Union
Brussels
NASAMS
Europe
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine