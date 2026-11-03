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Zelenskyy: Russia launched 17 ballistic missiles at Ukraine on the day of the US elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2098 views

Russia attacked Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, launching 289 drones, 17 ballistic missiles and 59 cruise missiles. In Kharkiv, 73 people were injured.

Zelenskyy: Russia launched 17 ballistic missiles at Ukraine on the day of the US elections

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to Russia’s massive attack involving 17 ballistic missiles, aimed at Ukraine’s energy sector, noting that "it is highly indicative that all this is happening on the day of the American elections to Congress," November 3, UNN writes.

Russia’s strike on the energy sector

"The Russians launched a complex massive strike this night, calculated primarily against critical infrastructure. And the main target is the energy sector—power generation and substations in the Odesa, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernivtsi, Chernihiv, and Rivne regions. Emergency and urgent power outages are continuing in many cities and communities," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Russia struck energy infrastructure in 10 regions: where the power situation is the most difficult03.11.26, 10:14 • 5658 views

Russian attacks on a hospital in Kharkiv and in Komyshuvakha

"In Kharkiv, the Russians struck directly at the city’s clinical hospital. Seventy-three people were injured, and the cardiology department, where people were receiving treatment, was damaged," the President noted.

In Kharkiv, 73 people were injured in a Russian strike on a hospital03.11.26, 08:50 • 2190 views

According to him, a rescue operation has also been ongoing in Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia region, since yesterday. "Unfortunately, the number of people killed has increased. Twenty-nine people were killed by Russia. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Five people were injured. There are still people under the rubble. The work is continuing as far as the security situation allows: there is a threat of repeated Russian strikes, as they always carry them out so treacherously," Zelenskyy said.

The death toll from Russia's airstrikes on Komyshuvakha has risen to 29, with another 48 people missing03.11.26, 07:38 • 42812 views

How many ballistic missiles Russia launched overnight

"In this night alone, the Russians launched 289 attack drones, 17 ballistic missiles, and 59 cruise missiles. And the air raid alert is still ongoing, with a threat of new Russian missiles and drones," the President reported.

It is highly indicative that all this is happening on the day of the American elections to Congress. The Russians believe that America will not notice this signal of theirs. But such terror must be noticed and stopped. Ukraine must be helped to defend its skies; otherwise, Russia will never stop its missile strikes. We must help build peace honestly and reliably, and America can do this. Thank you to everyone who will not remain silent about this Russian strike. Thank you to everyone who supports the defense of Ukraine

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

3 ballistic and 49 cruise missiles neutralized during Russia's massive attack - details from Air Force03.11.26, 09:41 • 10110 views

Julia Shramko

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