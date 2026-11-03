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In Kharkiv, 73 people were injured in a Russian strike on a hospital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

A Russian airstrike on Kharkiv damaged a hospital, two other medical facilities and 10 residential buildings. 73 people were injured.

In Kharkiv, 73 people were injured in a Russian strike on a hospital

In Kharkiv, the number of people injured as a result of the Russian attack on the night of November 3, which damaged a hospital, has risen to 73. The Prosecutor General’s Office reported this, showing the aftermath, UNN writes.

73 people were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv

- the prosecutor’s office reported.

According to the investigation, at approximately 03:20 on November 3, the Russian armed forces carried out an airstrike on Kharkiv’s Nemyshlianskyi district.

"The strike hit the passage between the hospital buildings. The facade and departments of the medical facility were damaged, and windows were shattered. Another medical facility, a laboratory, and the windows of 10 apartment buildings were also damaged. Seventy-three people were injured, including hospital patients, medical workers, and residents of nearby buildings," the statement said.

Law enforcement officers recovered fragments of the munition. According to preliminary data, it may have been a FAB-250 aerial bomb with a UMPK-5R guidance module.

A pretrial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Russia attacked the energy infrastructure — which regions suffered damage and outages03.11.26, 08:37 • 506 views

Julia Shramko

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