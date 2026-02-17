201 combat engagements occurred at the front on February 16 - General Staff

Over the past day, February 16, 201 combat engagements were recorded. The enemy launched two missile strikes, used five missiles, carried out 81 air strikes, and dropped 200 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Also, the Russians used 4,574 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,306 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, including 56 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

The enemy launched air strikes, particularly on the areas of the settlements of Velykomykhailivka, Malynivka, Vovche in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Samiilivka, Novoukrainka, Kopani, Hirke, Shyroke, Charivne, Myrny, Liubytske, Vozdvyzhivka, Rozivka, Nizhenka, Mykilske, Novoandriivka, Kushchove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Olhivka, Vesele in Kherson Oblast.

The aviation of the Defense Forces struck five areas of concentration of Russian invaders' personnel.

The situation in certain sectors of the front is as follows:

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, seven combat engagements with the enemy took place yesterday. The enemy carried out 88 shellings, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of Ukrainian defenders 11 times, in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, and in the directions of the settlements of Grafske, Vilcha, Shevyakivka, Chuhunivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out six attacks in the directions of Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Nova Kruhlyakivka, Novoosinove, and Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted 14 attacks. They tried to penetrate the Ukrainian defense towards the settlements of Nadiia, Hlushchenkove, Oleksandrivka, Druzhliubivka, Tverdokhlibove, Drobycheve, Stavky, and Lyman.

In the Slovyansk direction, during the past day, Ukrainian defenders stopped seven attempts by the occupiers to advance towards Rai-Oleksandrivka and in the areas of Platonivka and Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out five offensive actions in the areas of Minkivka, Vasyukivka, Bondarne, and Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and in the direction of Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 42 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, and in the directions of the settlements of Toretske, Novy Donbas, Vilne, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Novopavlivka, Novopidhorodne, Filiia.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out eight attacks yesterday, in the directions of the settlements of Ivanivka, Oleksiivka, Verbove, Pryvillia, and Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 37 attacks by the occupiers - towards the settlements of Dobropillia, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Svyatopetrivka, Zelene, and Staroukrainka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders once in the area of Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Yesterday, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 890 people. Our soldiers also neutralized two tanks, three armored combat vehicles, four artillery systems, 614 unmanned aerial vehicles, two missiles, and 71 units of enemy automotive equipment.

Recall

On February 17, Russian troops carried out a massive missile attack on Ukraine with cruise missiles.

In Odesa Oblast, as a result of the Russian attack, three people were injured, one of them in serious condition. Hits were recorded on warehouses, a car service station, and an apartment building.