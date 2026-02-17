201 combat engagements occurred at the front on February 16 - General Staff

$43.170.07
51.160.03
ukenru
04:30 AM • 14321 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 24237 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 33978 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 27983 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 43583 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 12:57 PM • 30962 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 54372 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 27224 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 30111 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 35965 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
0m/s
92%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Plenković rejected Hungary's request for Russian oil transit through the Croatian pipelineFebruary 16, 10:18 PM • 3940 views
Trump called Governor Newsom's deal with Great Britain an inappropriate interference in US foreign policyFebruary 16, 10:39 PM • 6338 views
Rheinmetall CEO states critical lack of funds for increasing arms supplies to UkraineFebruary 16, 10:58 PM • 11803 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 12610 views
Land and territories will be the main topic of the Geneva talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the US today – Reuters04:45 AM • 4518 views
Publications
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 17983 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 28675 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 43583 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 54372 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 86626 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Lysak
Elon Musk
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Washington, D.C.
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 12622 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 13110 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideoFebruary 16, 05:06 PM • 15678 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musicianFebruary 16, 01:26 PM • 24928 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 30689 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
Gold

201 combat engagements occurred at the front on February 16 - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

Over the past day, 201 combat engagements were recorded, the enemy launched two missile strikes and carried out 81 air strikes. The Russians used 4574 kamikaze drones and carried out 2306 shelling attacks.

201 combat engagements occurred at the front on February 16 - General Staff

Over the past day, February 16, 201 combat engagements were recorded. The enemy launched two missile strikes, used five missiles, carried out 81 air strikes, and dropped 200 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Also, the Russians used 4,574 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,306 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, including 56 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

The enemy launched air strikes, particularly on the areas of the settlements of Velykomykhailivka, Malynivka, Vovche in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Samiilivka, Novoukrainka, Kopani, Hirke, Shyroke, Charivne, Myrny, Liubytske, Vozdvyzhivka, Rozivka, Nizhenka, Mykilske, Novoandriivka, Kushchove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Olhivka, Vesele in Kherson Oblast.

The aviation of the Defense Forces struck five areas of concentration of Russian invaders' personnel.

The situation in certain sectors of the front is as follows:

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, seven combat engagements with the enemy took place yesterday. The enemy carried out 88 shellings, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of Ukrainian defenders 11 times, in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, and in the directions of the settlements of Grafske, Vilcha, Shevyakivka, Chuhunivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out six attacks in the directions of Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Nova Kruhlyakivka, Novoosinove, and Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted 14 attacks. They tried to penetrate the Ukrainian defense towards the settlements of Nadiia, Hlushchenkove, Oleksandrivka, Druzhliubivka, Tverdokhlibove, Drobycheve, Stavky, and Lyman.

In the Slovyansk direction, during the past day, Ukrainian defenders stopped seven attempts by the occupiers to advance towards Rai-Oleksandrivka and in the areas of Platonivka and Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out five offensive actions in the areas of Minkivka, Vasyukivka, Bondarne, and Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and in the direction of Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 42 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, and in the directions of the settlements of Toretske, Novy Donbas, Vilne, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Novopavlivka, Novopidhorodne, Filiia.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out eight attacks yesterday, in the directions of the settlements of Ivanivka, Oleksiivka, Verbove, Pryvillia, and Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 37 attacks by the occupiers - towards the settlements of Dobropillia, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Svyatopetrivka, Zelene, and Staroukrainka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders once in the area of Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Yesterday, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 890 people. Our soldiers also neutralized two tanks, three armored combat vehicles, four artillery systems, 614 unmanned aerial vehicles, two missiles, and 71 units of enemy automotive equipment.

Recall

On February 17, Russian troops carried out a massive missile attack on Ukraine with cruise missiles.

In Odesa Oblast, as a result of the Russian attack, three people were injured, one of them in serious condition. Hits were recorded on warehouses, a car service station, and an apartment building.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Real estate
Technology
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Sloviansk
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Gulyaypole
Ukraine
Kostiantynivka
Kramatorsk
Kupiansk