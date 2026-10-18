Retrograde Venus and Mercury will bring financial and emotional challenges

Retrograde Venus, the Sun’s transition into Scorpio, and Mercury’s upcoming turn create one of the month’s most challenging astrological periods. From October 19 to 25, Ukrainians can expect financial challenges, emotional tension in relationships, and anxiety in society. Professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko told readers more about what to expect next week , reports UNN.

This week, I would highlight three main topics: the return of the past, relationships, and money. Retrograde Venus continues its movement, and on October 24 it will be joined by retrograde Mercury. On October 23, the Sun moves into Scorpio and almost immediately forms a conjunction with retrograde Venus, significantly intensifying its themes. Therefore, especially toward the end of the week, it is worth slowing down, not rushing into final decisions, and paying closer attention to love, money, agreements, and documents. A separate topic this week is Ukraine. Tensions in relations with international partners persist, while public sentiment within the country may become even more emotional - Bazylenko stated.

Retrograde Venus + the Sun in Scorpio: love and money under particular scrutiny

Venus continues its retrograde movement in Scorpio throughout the week, where its position is rather difficult. And on October 23, the Sun also moves into Scorpio.

So, congratulations to all Scorpios — your season is beginning. I wish you that the new personal year brings strength for important changes, helps you leave behind what has already ended, and opens up new opportunities. But this year there is one special feature: the Sun moves into Scorpio and almost immediately finds itself in a very close conjunction with retrograde Venus. In astrology, this position is traditionally called "the combustion of Venus by the Sun." Therefore, Venus-related themes become especially acute this week - Bazylenko adds.

Relationships

This may be one of the week’s most emotionally challenging topics. Old grievances, jealousy, complaints, unresolved conflicts, and people from the past may return. In many relationships, what has long been left unsaid may become obvious. And that is precisely why some unions may go through a serious crisis.

But what is very important now: do not confuse strong emotions with great love. If someone from the past suddenly returns to your life, do not rush to open the door simply because feelings have awakened again. Sometimes the past returns not so that we can start everything over, but so that we can finally understand why that story once ended.

Likewise, this is not the best period for starting a new relationship. From an astrological perspective, this week is also rather difficult for weddings and important decisions regarding one’s personal life.

Appearance and cosmetology

From an astrological perspective, now is not the best time for a major change in appearance. It is undesirable to plan plastic surgery, injections, or serious cosmetic and aesthetic procedures, especially in the second half of the week, when retrograde Mercury will also join retrograde Venus.

Money

And this is one of the week’s main topics. Venus is associated not only with love, but also with money, values, trade, and material well-being. This week, it is under the influence of several challenging aspects at once. From the perspective of the current astrological indicators, this is one of the least favorable periods for risking large sums, making substantial investments, taking out loans, making major purchases, or assuming serious financial obligations. At the global level, financial issues may also become one of the central topics. Currency exchange rates, banks, financial markets, prices, debts, large capital holdings, resources, and international economic agreements may be particularly sensitive. This week’s astrological indicators may significantly intensify financial instability around the world. On October 23–24 especially, be extremely cautious with major material and financial decisions - the astrologer notes.

October 24 — Mercury turns retrograde

Retrograde Mercury joins retrograde Venus. On October 24, it begins its backward motion, and the traditional rules of retrograde Mercury once again become relevant.

The following may occur more frequently:

misunderstandings in communication;

errors in documents;

delays and postponements;

problems with communications and technology;

confusion in agreements;

the return of old matters and people;

changes in plans and routes.

Be more careful behind the wheel and while traveling. Check tickets, addresses, documents, and meeting times. Pay particular attention to new information. What seems like a final decision today may be reconsidered tomorrow. But Mercury retrograde is not a catastrophe. On the contrary, it is perfectly suited to correcting mistakes.

And this time Mercury turns retrograde in Scorpio, so the work may be significantly deeper. Return to an old problem and finally understand its cause. Reconsider your fears. Sort out a complicated situation. Return to a conversation that once ended without resolution. Find information that was previously lacking. Close an issue that has long remained unresolved.

Ukraine: uncertainty still remains

Now about Ukraine. At the beginning of the week, Saturn’s square to Ukraine’s natal Uranus, which I wrote about last week, remains in effect. Therefore, the issue of the confrontation between the need to preserve the system’s stability and the need to respond quickly to new circumstances remains relevant. For Ukraine, this once again draws attention to finances, state resources, energy, critical infrastructure, electricity supply, fuel, logistics, and other strategically important areas. And since Saturn is currently retrograde, some of the problems may not be new. It may once again be necessary to return to weaknesses that have already manifested themselves, and to repair, reconsider, or restructure something - the astrologer emphasizes.

October 19–22 — society may react more sharply

Jupiter’s opposition to Ukraine’s natal Moon also remains in effect. In mundane astrology, the Moon symbolizes the people, public sentiment, and the country’s emotional response, while Jupiter tends to intensify and magnify whatever it touches.

Therefore, dissatisfaction that already exists in society may become more vocal. Decisions by the authorities, international agreements, and issues of justice, finances, and accountability may be discussed more actively.

Social tension and people’s readiness to express their dissatisfaction openly may increase. I would pay particular attention to October 21. On this day, the astrological picture additionally reinforces the theme of the people and public emotions. What has been building up previously may receive a much greater resonance - the expert says.

Ukraine and its international partners: the situation may change

In Ukraine’s horoscope, throughout October 19–25, the areas connected with international partners, foreign policy, law, agreements, and the interests of the state itself remain highly active. Therefore, clarity may still be lacking.

Some statements may be replaced by others. Agreements may be reconsidered. The positions of partners may be adjusted. What looked almost settled yesterday may once again become a subject of negotiations today. Issues of international support, security, resources, funding, and the terms of future agreements may remain particularly sensitive.

Against this backdrop, society may react very sharply to any decisions or proposals perceived as unfair or unacceptable for Ukraine.

Therefore, this period may be called not a time of final answers, but a time of difficult negotiations and shifting positions.

October 22–23 — there is an opportunity to find a solution

Despite the week’s complicated astrological picture, a favorable indicator connected with the country’s leadership and the adoption of important decisions appears in Ukraine’s horoscope on October 22–23.

This period may facilitate productive negotiations, the search for compromises, and positive developments in financial, resource-related, and international matters. In other words, alongside the problems, Ukraine’s horoscope also indicates an opportunity to find ways to resolve them.

The main advice for the week

This week is not about speed. It is about attentiveness, rethinking, and knowing when to stop in time. If something from the past returns, do not rush to let it back into your life immediately. If a conflict arises, do not make final decisions at the peak of your emotions.

If you are offered the opportunity to invest a significant amount or make a risky investment, it is better to postpone the decision until a more favorable period. If you are signing an important document, reread it several times and do not rush. And if an old problem has returned, perhaps the time has come to look at it once again and finally find a solution.

Especially toward the end of the week, allow yourself to slow down a little, because retrograde planets do not simply take us back. They give us an opportunity to look back, see our mistakes, work on them—and only after that move forward.

Horoscope for all zodiac signs

This week brings an interesting shift in energies. During the first half of the week, the Sun is still in Libra, and on October 23 it moves into Scorpio. At the same time, retrograde Venus continues its motion, and on October 24 Mercury also turns retrograde.

Therefore, the second half of the week may feel completely different: more returning to the past, rethinking, intense emotions, and the need to review decisions.

Aries

For Aries, the first half of the week continues to emphasize relationships.

Partnerships, marriage, agreements, and relationships with other people remain important. Old conversations or issues you thought had already been resolved may resurface.

And after October 23, attention gradually shifts to money—especially shared finances, loans, debts, taxes, major expenses, and financial obligations.

Advice: in relationships, do not make decisions solely under the influence of strong emotions, and toward the end of the week be especially careful with large sums of money.

Taurus

At the beginning of the week, work, daily tasks, responsibilities, and organizing your life may require a great deal of attention. But after October 23, relationships become the main theme.

And here, the past may make itself heard especially loudly. Former partners, old grievances, unresolved conversations, or issues that have long been postponed may return.

For some, this will be an opportunity to resume a dialogue, while for others, it will be a chance to finally understand why a certain story should remain in the past.

Advice: do not rush either to revive old relationships or to destroy current ones. First, sort out your own feelings.

Gemini

The first half of the week may be quite vibrant. Love, creativity, children, interests, dates, and the desire to get more enjoyment out of life come to the forefront. But closer to the end of the week, you will have to return to more practical matters: work, routine, health, and tasks that have accumulated.

Moreover, your ruling planet Mercury turns retrograde on October 24. Therefore, plans may change literally on the go.

Advice: leave yourself some extra time and do not try to control every little detail. Whatever needs to be redone, simply redo it.

Cancer

The first half of the week is more connected with home, family, and household matters. Old family issues, conversations with relatives, or matters that have long required your attention may return. And after October 23, life becomes much more interesting.

Love, romance, creativity, children, hobbies, and the desire to do what brings joy become more active.

But because of retrograde Venus and Mercury, the past may also return here.

Advice: allow yourself more joy, but do not rush to call the return of an old love the beginning of a new story.

Leo

At the beginning of the week, there may be many contacts, meetings, messages, documents, short trips, and information. And after October 23, attention shifts to home and family.

Issues related to housing, renovations, moving, or old family situations may return. This is a good time to put things in order not only in your apartment, but also in what has been accumulating within the family for years.

Advice: toward the end of the week, do not rush into major decisions regarding real estate, and check documents carefully.

Virgo

At the beginning of the week, money remains the main topic. Income, expenses, purchases, and a sense of financial stability may require special attention. And after October 23, the number of contacts, negotiations, documents, trips, and information increases significantly.

And this is precisely where you need to be attentive, because your ruling planet Mercury turns retrograde on October 24.

Old clients, acquaintances, documents, agreements, or matters may return.

Advice: check everything important twice — especially figures, addresses, documents, and agreements.

Libra

Until October 23, the Sun is still in your sign, so the first half of the week continues to be very personal. You, your desires, appearance, plans, and understanding of where to move next are at the center of attention. Then the focus gradually shifts to money.

And here you should be especially attentive, because your ruling planet Venus continues its retrograde motion. Income, prices for your services, expenses, and your overall attitude toward material stability may be reconsidered.

Advice: instead of taking major financial risks, it is better to review your budget and understand where your money is actually going.

Scorpio

Scorpios, the recent period has truly been difficult for you. And this is not just about this week. For quite some time now, you have been undergoing a kind of test of strength, especially in matters of love, relationships, money, and your own self-esteem.

Retrograde Venus in your sign brings back old feelings, people, doubts, and situations that require reconsideration. But on October 23, the Sun enters your sign. And a new personal cycle gradually begins.

This does not yet mean that all difficulties will instantly be left behind. But you will gradually have more energy, confidence, and understanding of yourself.

Advice: do not demand immediate answers from yourself right now. You are going through an important period of reassessment. Take care of yourself, your money, and especially your heart.

Sagittarius

The first half of the week remains active in the areas of friends, acquaintances, groups, social media, and plans for the future. People with whom you have not communicated for a long time may remind you of themselves. And after October 23, you may want to step away from the outside noise for a while.

A period of inner work, completing old matters, and reconsidering what has already lost its meaning begins.

Advice: do not perceive the desire to be alone as a standstill. Sometimes, before a new beginning, it is necessary to clear space for it.

Capricorn

The first half of the week may remain important for your career. Work, professional status, management, and your long-term goals may require serious decisions.

And after October 23, friends, like-minded people, teams, and new professional connections will become more important. People or projects from the past may also return.

Advice: do not automatically reject an old idea simply because it did not work in the past. Perhaps now you will see exactly what was done incorrectly back then.

Aquarius

At the beginning of the week, education, travel, international matters, documents, legal issues, and contacts with people from other countries remain important.

And after October 23, the focus shifts sharply to your career. You may think more about your professional future, status, reputation, and next step. But retrograde Venus and Mercury suggest that right now it is more important not to rush ahead, but to review the strategy already in place.

Advice: return to old professional ideas. Among them, there may be one worth implementing in a new way.

Pisces

At the beginning of the week, be attentive to joint finances, loans, debts, taxes, and major financial obligations.

And after October 23, your horizons gradually broaden. Education, travel, foreign countries, legal issues, documents, and plans connected with the future may come to the forefront. Old ideas about education, relocation, or international projects may also return. But because of retrograde Mercury, some of the plans may still change.

Advice: you can take risks with ideas — but for now, do not take risks with money.