Pupils of FC "Lokomotyv", whose base was destroyed by Russia, presented a football to the FIFA president

$43.030.06
51.210.04
ukenru
Exclusive
04:21 PM • 5936 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
04:03 PM • 11306 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
02:09 PM • 12769 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
01:47 PM • 16860 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
February 12, 11:56 AM • 18249 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
February 12, 11:18 AM • 20444 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM • 22304 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
February 12, 09:16 AM • 28195 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
February 12, 08:30 AM • 74069 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 49340 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
3.3m/s
90%
732mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 41886 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 29095 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of Ukraine01:20 PM • 13160 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhoto02:29 PM • 8662 views
The Rada is preparing election scenarios during the war and is already promising the first document02:42 PM • 6768 views
Publications
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 29237 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 74216 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 66102 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 68836 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 76572 views
Actual people
Andriy Sybiha
Mark Rutte
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
Milan
Brussels
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhoto02:29 PM • 8862 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of Ukraine01:20 PM • 13267 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 41988 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 37049 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 38654 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Starlink
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136

Pupils of FC "Lokomotyv", whose base was destroyed by Russia, presented a football to the FIFA president

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

Children from the Kyiv football academy "Lokomotyv", whose base was destroyed by Russian shelling, presented a ball to FIFA President Gianni Infantino. They are asking for support for Ukrainian children and for Russia not to be reinstated in international football.

Pupils of FC "Lokomotyv", whose base was destroyed by Russia, presented a football to the FIFA president

Pupils of the capital's football club "Lokomotiv", whose base was destroyed in January 2024 by Russian shelling, handed a football to FIFA President Gianni Infantino. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, according to UNN

Today, pupils of the Kyiv football academy "Lokomotiv" handed a football to FIFA President Gianni Infantino. European Commissioner Glen Micallef, who volunteered to deliver the ball, in turn emphasized: "these children want to play, live, dream without fear 

- the message says. 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that for Ukrainian children, football is a hope for a safe childhood and a normal life. 

The children of "Lokomotiv" told how they live under shelling. They reminded that on January 23, a missile destroyed their sports complex. Since then, they have not been able to train at their home base. In the children's appeal to Gianni Infantino, it is stated: "Fair play is respect for opponents, rules, and all participants in competitions. Russia does not respect these rules. We ask you to support the children of Ukraine who want to play football and live without fear." We support this call from the children. Russia strikes Ukrainian cities and communities every day. Russia kills children and destroys sports facilities. Russia destroys power plants and energy infrastructure 

- added the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

The ministry also reiterated Ukraine's position: Russia uses sports to justify aggression, which is why its return to football is unacceptable.

We share the approach: fair play, which in turn cannot exist without responsibility. We call on FIFA to act consistently and principledly - to maintain the position of suspending Russia from international competitions, as well as to strengthen the protection of children through football programs and support initiatives that return to children the opportunity to train and enjoy their achievements. A football can bring hope. This ball from Kyiv is about shared responsibility for the future of these children and all Ukrainian sports 

- emphasized the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

Addition

As reported by UNN, the IOC disqualified Ukrainian Vladyslav Heraskevych before the first run of the 2026 Olympics in skeleton because he was supposed to start in a "helmet of memory" - as a sign of respect for fallen Ukrainian athletes and all our Heroes.

FC "Lokomotiv" decided to support the athlete by recording a video against the backdrop of their own stadium, which was destroyed by Russian shelling in January 2024. 

Recall 

FIFA President Gianni Infantino stated that he is ready to discuss the possibility of lifting the ban on Russian teams participating in international tournaments.

The Ukrainian Association of Football called on the organization not to change its position while the war continues, and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reminded that almost 700 Ukrainian boys and girls will no longer be able to play football because they were killed by Russia. 

UAF President Andriy Shevchenko reported that the FIFA Council is not considering the return of Russians to football competitions. This has been confirmed after communication with FIFA representatives at various levels.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SportsPolitics
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Andriy Shevchenko
European Commission
Ukraine
Kyiv