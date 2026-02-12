Pupils of FC "Lokomotyv", whose base was destroyed by Russia, presented a football to the FIFA president

Pupils of the capital's football club "Lokomotiv", whose base was destroyed in January 2024 by Russian shelling, handed a football to FIFA President Gianni Infantino. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Today, pupils of the Kyiv football academy "Lokomotiv" handed a football to FIFA President Gianni Infantino. European Commissioner Glen Micallef, who volunteered to deliver the ball, in turn emphasized: "these children want to play, live, dream without fear - the message says.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that for Ukrainian children, football is a hope for a safe childhood and a normal life.

The children of "Lokomotiv" told how they live under shelling. They reminded that on January 23, a missile destroyed their sports complex. Since then, they have not been able to train at their home base. In the children's appeal to Gianni Infantino, it is stated: "Fair play is respect for opponents, rules, and all participants in competitions. Russia does not respect these rules. We ask you to support the children of Ukraine who want to play football and live without fear." We support this call from the children. Russia strikes Ukrainian cities and communities every day. Russia kills children and destroys sports facilities. Russia destroys power plants and energy infrastructure - added the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry also reiterated Ukraine's position: Russia uses sports to justify aggression, which is why its return to football is unacceptable.

We share the approach: fair play, which in turn cannot exist without responsibility. We call on FIFA to act consistently and principledly - to maintain the position of suspending Russia from international competitions, as well as to strengthen the protection of children through football programs and support initiatives that return to children the opportunity to train and enjoy their achievements. A football can bring hope. This ball from Kyiv is about shared responsibility for the future of these children and all Ukrainian sports - emphasized the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Addition

As reported by UNN, the IOC disqualified Ukrainian Vladyslav Heraskevych before the first run of the 2026 Olympics in skeleton because he was supposed to start in a "helmet of memory" - as a sign of respect for fallen Ukrainian athletes and all our Heroes.

FC "Lokomotiv" decided to support the athlete by recording a video against the backdrop of their own stadium, which was destroyed by Russian shelling in January 2024.

Recall

FIFA President Gianni Infantino stated that he is ready to discuss the possibility of lifting the ban on Russian teams participating in international tournaments.

The Ukrainian Association of Football called on the organization not to change its position while the war continues, and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reminded that almost 700 Ukrainian boys and girls will no longer be able to play football because they were killed by Russia.

UAF President Andriy Shevchenko reported that the FIFA Council is not considering the return of Russians to football competitions. This has been confirmed after communication with FIFA representatives at various levels.