In Kyiv, 63 teams are working on restoring power grids, and over 220 teams are working on restoring heat

63 brigades are working on restoring power grids in Kyiv, and more than 220 brigades are working on restoring heat, including brigades from "Ukrzaliznytsia" and from various regions. NJSC "Naftogaz" is ready to additionally reinforce the city with another 40 brigades of specialists. - Shmyhal reported.

Details

According to the minister, additional cogeneration units were also launched in the Kyiv region today. These are real steps towards the energy independence of our communities. In addition, agreements have already been reached with partners on the supply of additional units. Task number one is as much additional generation as possible. This is a priority.

In addition, as Shmyhal reported, international partners continue to strengthen support in other areas. Last week alone, we received more than 38 tons of energy equipment from Switzerland, Germany, Denmark, Austria, and Slovakia. Generators, transformers, cogeneration units, and other equipment from the EU, Lithuania, Austria, Poland, Finland, France, Azerbaijan, the Netherlands, as well as from UNDP and UNICEF/WASH are on the way.

Also, almost 342 tons of aid have already been transferred from the Ministry of Energy hubs to electricity distribution system operators, heat and power generating enterprises, oil and gas complex companies, and local self-government bodies. - he summarized.

