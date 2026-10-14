Four ballistic missiles out of 39 launched by Russia and 90% of the drones were neutralized overnight

Four of the 39 missiles launched by Russia at Ukraine that were traveling along a ballistic trajectory were neutralized overnight on October 14. Also, 115 of 128 Russian drones were shot down or suppressed. UNN reports this, citing data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Where and with what Russia attacked

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, overnight on October 14 (from 6:00 p.m. on October 13), the enemy launched a massive combined attack on Ukraine using attack UAVs and 39 missiles of various types approaching their targets along a ballistic trajectory.

In total, the Air Force’s radio-technical troops recorded 167 aerial attack weapons — 39 missiles and 128 UAVs of various types:

39 anti-ship missiles: Iskander-M/KN-23/S-400/Zircon/Oniks (launch areas — Kursk, Bryansk, Voronezh and Rostov regions of the Russian Federation);

128 Shahed-type attack UAVs (including 77 jet-powered), "Banderol/Dan-T," Gerbera, Italmas, and Parody-type decoy drones (from the following directions: Millerovo, Oryol — Russian Federation; the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk; the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea — Hvardiiske; the waters of the Sea of Azov).

Where the enemy struck

"The main direction of the attack was Kyiv, Kyiv region and Kharkiv region. A distinctive feature was the simultaneous use of various types of aerial attack weapons from different directions, and a large number of ballistic missiles targeting energy facilities," the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

How the air defense performed

The aerial attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense had shot down/suppressed 119 targets:

4 Iskander-M/KN-23/S-400/Zircon/Oniks ballistic missiles;

115 enemy UAVs of various types (including 59 jet-powered), accounting for 90% of the total number of attack UAVs.

According to preliminary information, as of 09:00, missile and attack UAV strikes had been recorded at 22 locations, while downed targets (debris) had fallen at 8 locations. Some of the enemy missiles did not reach their targets.

The attack is ongoing; several attack UAVs remain in Ukraine’s airspace.

Zelenskyy: Russia attacked with 39 ballistic missiles and more than 120 drones; energy infrastructure was targeted