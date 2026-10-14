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Zelenskyy: Russia attacked with 39 ballistic missiles and more than 120 drones; energy infrastructure was targeted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7550 views

The Russians attacked the energy infrastructure and infrastructure of Kyiv, the region, and Kharkiv. At least 600,000 people were left without electricity.

Zelenskyy: Russia attacked with 39 ballistic missiles and more than 120 drones; energy infrastructure was targeted

On the night of October 14, the Russian Federation attacked with 39 ballistic missiles and more than 120 drones; the energy sector and critical infrastructure came under enemy attack. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this on social media, UNN writes.

Over the course of this night, the Russians used 39 ballistic missiles and more than 120 attack drones and loitering munitions against our energy sector and critical infrastructure in Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and Kharkiv. A targeted Russian ballistic strike specifically against the energy sector, regarding which the President of America had called for a ceasefire. The strike was absolutely deliberate and demonstrative in its scale—Russia has never before shown such demonstrative disrespect toward America. Russia does not consider the statements of the President of America to be strong. At least 600,000 people are currently, unfortunately, without electricity. There may be even larger outages. Unfortunately, there is significant damage to facilities and equipment at 26 elements of our power system and at four facilities of the oil and gas complex. I am grateful to the repair crews, all Ukrainian power engineers, and employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine for all their efforts to eliminate the consequences of this Russian strike. Unfortunately, there are casualties and injuries

— Zelenskyy wrote.

The President noted:

We ask America and EVERYONE in the world who does not close their eyes to reality to respond—and to respond harshly. Russia has squandered the opportunity for de-escalation and clearly chosen to continue its insane war of annihilation. We ask President Trump to impose STRONG sanctions against Russia, especially since the Lindsey Graham Act, which was recently adopted and signed, allows for and regulates this. The President of America has all the strong and sufficient tools to bring peace closer through strength, justice, and pressure on the aggressor. We ask that additional missile-defense packages for the "Patriots" be provided to Ukraine. We are absolutely right to tell the United States, Europe, and all our partners that no country in the world should be left alone against such an inadequate and pro-war entity as Russia. I am grateful to everyone who helps Ukraine! Peace can come only through strength, and we ask America to remember this Reagan principle. Glory to Ukraine!

The death toll from the overnight attack on Kyiv has risen to three14.10.26, 07:14 • 11501 view

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