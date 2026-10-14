The death toll from the overnight attack on Kyiv has risen to three

The number of people killed in the attack on Kyiv on the night of October 14 has risen to three. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, one person was killed in the Holosiivskyi district.

The ballistic attack on the capital is ongoing. Stay in shelters! - Klitschko urged.

He also said that the enemy struck several energy facilities in the capital overnight.

Meanwhile, the State Emergency Service showed the aftermath of the enemy strikes on Kyiv. According to rescuers, efforts to eliminate the consequences of the Russian shelling are ongoing in three districts of the capital.

Recall

On Tuesday evening, October 13, the enemy attacked Kyiv. In the Desnianskyi district, a ballistic missile struck a nine-story residential building and a warehouse.

Ballistic attack on Kyiv: at least four explosions were heard