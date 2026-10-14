The death toll from the overnight attack on Kyiv has risen to three

$44.960.0750.240.07
ukenru
11:52 PM • 24555 views
A nighttime attack on Kyiv claimed the lives of two people and injured more than 20Video
October 13, 09:48 PM • 29764 views
Attack on Kyiv: one dead, eight injured and fires in buildingsPhotoVideo
October 13, 08:48 PM • 24606 views
The Russians struck Kyiv’s CHPP-4 with a ballistic missile; there was no warning from the partners, Zelenskyy said
October 13, 08:23 PM • 24720 views
Ballistic attack on Kyiv: a missile struck a nine-story building
October 13, 08:09 PM • 21883 views
Russia is considering a direct war with Europe by 2045 among the possible scenarios — intelligence
October 13, 07:02 PM • 28546 views
Ukraine will become an agricultural part of the EU under special conditions: Brussels outlines the future of grain exports
October 13, 06:29 PM • 51489 views
New potatoes have tripled in price over a week: what is happening to prices and does Ukraine face a shortage
October 13, 05:45 PM • 28761 views
The EU has officially opened two clusters in the negotiations on Ukraine's accession
October 13, 04:59 PM • 26468 views
In a number of Ukrainian regions, schedules will be in effect on October 14 — how long people will have to sit without electricity
October 13, 04:35 PM • 46159 views
Ukraine and NATO have developed AI models for predicting UAV attacks and planning artillery operations — what they can do
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+7°
3.6m/s
88%
757mm
Popular news
162 votes "in favor": Ukraine elected to the UN Human Rights CouncilVideoOctober 13, 06:12 PM • 11746 views
Five countries allocate €4.1 million to Ukraine to support transport: how the funds will be spentOctober 13, 06:40 PM • 30829 views
"We lost our little daughter" — Iryna Fedyshyn's husband spoke about the family tragedyVideoOctober 13, 06:56 PM • 22363 views
A ballistic missile struck a nine-story building in Kyiv — what the building looks like after the Russian attack (photo report)PhotoVideo10:19 PM • 7118 views
The enemy destroyed Epicentr's last major logistics center in KhmelnytskyiPhoto11:21 PM • 9708 views
Publications
Five countries allocate €4.1 million to Ukraine to support transport: how the funds will be spentOctober 13, 06:40 PM • 31217 views
New potatoes have tripled in price over a week: what is happening to prices and does Ukraine face a shortageOctober 13, 06:29 PM • 51463 views
Ukraine and NATO have developed AI models for predicting UAV attacks and planning artillery operations — what they can doOctober 13, 04:35 PM • 46137 views
How to prepare your body for winter: a dietitian explains what to change in your diet in autumn
Exclusive
October 13, 03:39 PM • 44982 views
Turning the clocks back to standard time: benefits, risks, and an unresolved futureOctober 13, 12:57 PM • 59089 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
António Costa
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Germany
Lithuania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"We lost our little daughter" — Iryna Fedyshyn's husband spoke about the family tragedyVideoOctober 13, 06:56 PM • 22705 views
The comedian from “League of Laughter,” Oleksandr “Venya” Venedchuk, has diedVideoOctober 13, 05:36 PM • 27139 views
Pre-orders for the shooter METRO 2039 have started — how much money should you set aside?October 13, 04:17 PM • 22836 views
The women's FC “Richmond” from the series “Ted Lasso” will appear in EA FC 27 — EA will renew its partnership with Warner Bros.VideoOctober 13, 02:41 PM • 26897 views
Netflix has decided to broadcast the FIFA World Cup in Europe — where it will show the matchesOctober 13, 02:12 PM • 27554 views
Actual
Heating
ChatGPT
Shahed-136
Mikoyan MiG-29
Technology

The death toll from the overnight attack on Kyiv has risen to three

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

Three people were killed in the ballistic attack on Kyiv. Energy facilities and buildings were damaged in the strikes.

The death toll from the overnight attack on Kyiv has risen to three

The number of people killed in the attack on Kyiv on the night of October 14 has risen to three. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, one person was killed in the Holosiivskyi district.

The ballistic attack on the capital is ongoing. Stay in shelters!

- Klitschko urged.

He also said that the enemy struck several energy facilities in the capital overnight.

Meanwhile, the State Emergency Service showed the aftermath of the enemy strikes on Kyiv. According to rescuers, efforts to eliminate the consequences of the Russian shelling are ongoing in three districts of the capital.

Recall

On Tuesday evening, October 13, the enemy attacked Kyiv. In the Desnianskyi district,  a ballistic missile struck a nine-story residential building and a warehouse.

Ballistic attack on Kyiv: at least four explosions were heard14.10.26, 06:30 • 1046 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Explosions
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Vitali Klitschko
Ukraine
Kyiv