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Ballistic attack on Kyiv: at least four explosions were heard

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

During the night of October 14, Kyiv was attacked with ballistic missiles; at least four explosions were heard. Power outages have been reported.

Ballistic attack on Kyiv: at least four explosions were heard

Kyiv came under a ballistic missile attack overnight on Wednesday, October 14. This was reported by UNN.

Details

At 5:29 a.m., the Air Force warned of a ballistic missile threat toward Kyiv. Subsequently, at least four explosions were heard in the capital.

Meanwhile, local public channels report that some districts of Kyiv are experiencing power outages—in particular, on the left bank.

To recap

Two people were killed as a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv overnight on Wednesday, October 14.

A ballistic missile struck a nine-story building in Kyiv — what the building looks like after the Russian attack (photo report)14.10.26, 01:19 • 4276 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineKyiv
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