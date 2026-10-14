Ballistic attack on Kyiv: at least four explosions were heard
Kyiv • UNN
During the night of October 14, Kyiv was attacked with ballistic missiles; at least four explosions were heard. Power outages have been reported.
Kyiv came under a ballistic missile attack overnight on Wednesday, October 14. This was reported by UNN.
Details
At 5:29 a.m., the Air Force warned of a ballistic missile threat toward Kyiv. Subsequently, at least four explosions were heard in the capital.
Meanwhile, local public channels report that some districts of Kyiv are experiencing power outages—in particular, on the left bank.
To recap
Two people were killed as a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv overnight on Wednesday, October 14.
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