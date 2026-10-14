Ballistic attack on Kyiv: at least four explosions were heard

Kyiv came under a ballistic missile attack overnight on Wednesday, October 14. This was reported by UNN.

Details

At 5:29 a.m., the Air Force warned of a ballistic missile threat toward Kyiv. Subsequently, at least four explosions were heard in the capital.

Meanwhile, local public channels report that some districts of Kyiv are experiencing power outages—in particular, on the left bank.

To recap

Two people were killed as a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv overnight on Wednesday, October 14.

A ballistic missile struck a nine-story building in Kyiv — what the building looks like after the Russian attack (photo report)