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A ballistic missile struck a nine-story building in Kyiv — what the building looks like after the Russian attack (photo report)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

In Kyiv’s Desnianskyi District, a missile struck a nine-story building. One person was killed, 13 were injured, and the evacuation is ongoing.

A ballistic missile struck a nine-story building in Kyiv — what the building looks like after the Russian attack (photo report)

In Kyiv’s Desnianskyi district, a ballistic missile struck a nine-story building. Fires broke out. UNN shows footage from the scene.

Details

As a result of the attack on Kyiv on the evening of October 13, at least one person was killed and 13 others were injured.

The aftermath of the strike on a nine-story building in Kyiv’s Desnianskyi district. Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

Rescuers continue evacuating residents from the upper floors. During the search, they found one person who had been killed.

Rescuers continue evacuating residents from the upper floors. Video: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

During the search, they found one person who had been killed. Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

Recall

On the evening of Tuesday, October 13, the enemy attacked Kyiv. In the Desnianskyi district, a ballistic missile struck a nine-story building and a warehouse building. Fires broke out.

The Russians struck Kyiv’s CHPP-4 with a ballistic missile; there was no warning from the partners, Zelenskyy said13.10.26, 23:48 • 11348 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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