The Russians struck Kyiv’s CHPP-4 with a ballistic missile; there was no warning from the partners, Zelenskyy said

On Tuesday evening, October 13, the Russians struck Kyiv’s CHPP-4 with ballistic missiles. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, as on the previous day, Ukrainian intelligence did not receive a warning from partners about the threat.

A Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv. Again, without a warning from our partners. The main target was energy infrastructure, specifically CHPP-4. Unfortunately, there were hits. A residential building was also damaged, and rescuers are currently extinguishing a fire. Our system detected these missiles practically only as they were approaching Kyiv - the head of state noted.

He recalled that CHPP-4 is one of Kyiv’s main energy facilities.

According to our intelligence, the Russians are preparing new ballistic missile launches. The facts demonstrate that the Russians do not consider it necessary to comply with what the president of America said. Ukraine supported a cessation of attacks on energy infrastructure. Russia is making another power plant and the lives of our people targets. And it is certainly not fair that they are destroying energy infrastructure while Ukraine does not even receive warnings about ballistic missile launches. It is important that the world not remain silent about this. And it is important that America truly see what is happening and who is to blame for the continuation of the war - Zelenskyy stated.

He urged people to take care of themselves "tonight and tomorrow" and assured them that the authorities were working "to replenish air defense with anti-missiles."

We remind you

On Tuesday evening, October 13, the enemy attacked Kyiv. In Desnianskyi District, a ballistic missile struck a nine-story building and a warehouse building. Fires broke out.

The US did not inform Ukraine about the strike on Kyiv due to poor weather conditions - media