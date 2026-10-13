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The US did not inform Ukraine about the strike on Kyiv due to poor weather conditions - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

The US did not warn Ukraine about the ballistic strike on Kyiv on October 12, citing poor weather conditions. The system had already malfunctioned.

The US did not inform Ukraine about the strike on Kyiv due to poor weather conditions - media
Illustrative photo

The United States did not warn Ukraine about the ballistic missile strike on Kyiv on Monday, October 12, allegedly due to poor weather conditions. POLITICO writes, reports UNN

Details

According to the publication, Kyiv usually receives warnings about approaching Russian missiles through the Battlespace Command and Control Center system, which is operated and controlled, among others, by the U.S. armed forces and NATO members.

"The Americans told the Ukrainians that the warning had not arrived because of poor weather conditions, which is not considered a sufficient reason in Kyiv. Therefore, many people are increasingly concerned that perhaps that was not the real reason," the publication's source said. 

The publication notes that the missile strike warning system has malfunctioned before. 

To remind you 

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the partners had not warned Ukraine about the launch of ballistic missiles at Kyiv on Monday, October 12. 

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Washington had not stopped providing intelligence data to Ukraine and continues to cooperate with Kyiv. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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