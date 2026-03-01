Delays up to an hour and buses instead of trains - UZ changed traffic on March 1

Ukrzaliznytsia announced changes in train traffic. They are related to the security situation on March 1, UNN reports with reference to the official Telegram channel of the national railway carrier.

Kherson region: traffic depends on the security situation

In the Kherson region, train traffic is carried out taking into account the current security situation. Ukrzaliznytsia emphasizes: operational changes can be received through the application and announcements during the trip.

Sumy and Chernihiv regions: regional trains run to Konotop

In Sumy and Chernihiv regions, regional trains run to and from Konotop. The Nizhyn direction is served by suburban trains according to adapted schedules.

Kharkiv and Donetsk regions: bus transfers on the Lozova - Kramatorsk section

In Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, bus transfers are organized between Lozova and Kramatorsk. It is noted that train No. 101/102 Barvinkove - Kherson will wait for passengers making a transfer. Regional express trains to Izium run according to schedule.

Zaporizhzhia: suburban trains on routes, possible delays

In Zaporizhzhia, despite the night shelling and power outages, suburban trains went on routes. At the same time, delays of up to one hour are possible, but there are no cancellations yet.

Also, the movement to/from Dnipro-Holovnyi station is temporarily restricted for trains No. 86/85, No. 128/127, No. 6 and No. 40/39. Between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia, transportation is mainly carried out by bus transfers.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" urges passengers to follow the instructions of railway workers and keep push notifications enabled for operational information.

Recall

In Ukraine, the approach to passenger trains is changing. The state will compensate the difference between the cost and current tariffs to maintain affordable prices.