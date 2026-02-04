Zelenskyy names regions with the most difficult electricity situation and announces Staff meeting

The most difficult electricity situation today is in the capital region, Kharkiv and the region, Sumy and Poltava regions. In Kyiv, the number of brigades will increase for rotation, as "people are exhausted." There are instructions from the government and also for the Staff, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday on social media, writes UNN.

I held a daily conference call on the emergency situation in the energy sector after Russian strikes. As of today, the most difficult situation is in Kyiv and the region, in Kharkiv and the region, in Sumy, Poltava. It is also difficult in other regions of Central Ukraine, particularly in Dnipropetrovsk and Cherkasy regions. - Zelenskyy said.

Kyiv

According to the President, more than 200 brigades are currently working in Kyiv alone, and, "according to the report of the Ministry of Energy, the number of brigades will be increased to ensure the rotation of brigade workers – people are exhausted."

"More than 1,100 apartment buildings in several districts of the capital are without heating, and for each such building there must be an answer regarding a clear deadline for restoring heat supply and guaranteed provision of heating and support opportunities for people," the President said.

Zaporizhzhia

"We discussed in detail the conditions for protecting Zaporizhzhia from drones, the supply of interceptor drones, and the availability of trained crews. There were separate instructions on this for the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Minister of Defense of Ukraine," Zelenskyy noted.

Kharkiv region and other regions

"Reports were made on Kharkiv and the provision of communities in the Kharkiv region, on the situation in the Sumy, Chernihiv, Kyiv regions, in the cities of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Cherkasy and Poltava regions, in Kherson, Odesa and the region, in the Donetsk region, in the Vinnytsia and Chernivtsi regions, in the Zhytomyr region. I instructed the Prime Minister of Ukraine to prepare concrete data for this evening on the volume of necessary additional support for Ukrainians in communities across the country," Zelenskyy said.

Staff

"There are also separate instructions for the Staff. I am grateful to everyone who works for the people," Zelenskyy concluded.