10:29 AM
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
09:59 AM
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
09:58 AM
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
07:36 AM
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
February 3, 06:25 PM
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
February 3, 04:50 PM
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
February 3, 04:41 PM
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
February 3, 04:33 PM
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
Zelenskyy names regions with the most difficult electricity situation and announces Staff meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 298 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the most difficult electricity situation in the capital region, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions. In Kyiv, the number of brigades will be increased for rotation due to the exhaustion of workers.

Zelenskyy names regions with the most difficult electricity situation and announces Staff meeting

The most difficult electricity situation today is in the capital region, Kharkiv and the region, Sumy and Poltava regions. In Kyiv, the number of brigades will increase for rotation, as "people are exhausted." There are instructions from the government and also for the Staff, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday on social media, writes UNN.

I held a daily conference call on the emergency situation in the energy sector after Russian strikes. As of today, the most difficult situation is in Kyiv and the region, in Kharkiv and the region, in Sumy, Poltava. It is also difficult in other regions of Central Ukraine, particularly in Dnipropetrovsk and Cherkasy regions.

- Zelenskyy said.

Kyiv

According to the President, more than 200 brigades are currently working in Kyiv alone, and, "according to the report of the Ministry of Energy, the number of brigades will be increased to ensure the rotation of brigade workers – people are exhausted."

"More than 1,100 apartment buildings in several districts of the capital are without heating, and for each such building there must be an answer regarding a clear deadline for restoring heat supply and guaranteed provision of heating and support opportunities for people," the President said.

Zaporizhzhia

"We discussed in detail the conditions for protecting Zaporizhzhia from drones, the supply of interceptor drones, and the availability of trained crews. There were separate instructions on this for the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Minister of Defense of Ukraine," Zelenskyy noted.

Kharkiv region and other regions

"Reports were made on Kharkiv and the provision of communities in the Kharkiv region, on the situation in the Sumy, Chernihiv, Kyiv regions, in the cities of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Cherkasy and Poltava regions, in Kherson, Odesa and the region, in the Donetsk region, in the Vinnytsia and Chernivtsi regions, in the Zhytomyr region. I instructed the Prime Minister of Ukraine to prepare concrete data for this evening on the volume of necessary additional support for Ukrainians in communities across the country," Zelenskyy said.

Staff

"There are also separate instructions for the Staff. I am grateful to everyone who works for the people," Zelenskyy concluded.

Julia Shramko

