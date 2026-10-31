Why the power situation in Kyiv has suddenly worsened — energy officials explain

After Russia's latest strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, particularly in Kyiv, the situation in the power system has become more critical due to new damage compounding the previous destruction. This was reported by Ukrenergo, the Ministry of Energy and the DTEK energy company on October 31, reports UNN.

Details

"Yesterday, the enemy launched painful strikes on energy infrastructure across the country, including in Kyiv. The capital's combined heat and power plant was targeted again. These attacks compounded the damage from previous shelling, making the situation in the power system even more difficult. Energy workers are constantly repairing the damaged equipment. The work continues uninterrupted whenever the security situation permits," DTEK said in a statement.

Ukrenergo said that, due to the extensive damage to energy infrastructure, the situation remains difficult in many regions of the country, including Kyiv. The consequences of previous strikes have not yet been fully eliminated, while the power system is already coming under new attacks.

"Despite this, energy workers are doing everything possible to ensure the stable operation of the power system. Emergency restoration work is ongoing wherever the security situation permits. Everyone involved is jointly coordinating their actions to eliminate the consequences of the enemy's attacks. All efforts are aimed at restoring the damaged equipment as quickly as possible and improving the electricity supply situation," Ukrenergo added.

The Ministry of Energy also said that the Russians had attacked energy facilities in the Dnipro region and Kyiv region again.

"During the night of October 30–31, the enemy again struck energy facilities in the Dnipro region, Kyiv, and Kyiv region. The repeated attacks significantly complicated restoration work. The enemy is deliberately attacking energy facilities, including those where repair work was nearly complete. As a result, a significant number of consumers remain without electricity. Energy workers continue restoration work despite constant air raid alerts and the difficult security situation," the Ministry of Energy said.

Recall

In a number of regions in Ukraine, the electricity supply situation remains difficult after Russian strikes that left more than a quarter of a million Ukrainians without power.