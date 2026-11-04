Ukraine’s Accession to the EU: The European Commission Named Key Achievements and Identified the Next Steps

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On November 4, the European Commission presented its annual EU Enlargement Package, assessing the progress of candidate countries toward membership. Ukraine was included among the four countries that have made the greatest progress in the negotiations. Brussels noted the continuation of reforms despite the full-scale war, but warned that, to achieve the goal of completing the negotiations by the end of 2028, they need to be accelerated.

During the presentation of the document, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos stressed that Ukraine continues moving toward EU membership under extremely difficult conditions.

"No other country is moving toward EU membership under such difficult circumstances. Ukraine’s progress demonstrates the determination of its people to build their future in the European Union," Kos said.

What Ukraine has already achieved on its path to European integration, what remains to be done, and how realistic it is to complete the negotiations by the end of 2028 is explained by UNN.

What Ukraine has managed to achieve

The report covers the period from September 2025 to September 2026. The European Commission stated that Ukraine has maintained its course toward EU accession, ensured the operation of state institutions under martial law, and continued bringing its legislation closer to European standards.

According to Marta Kos, even after more than four years of Russia’s full-scale aggression, Ukraine continued implementing reforms during the reporting period, and their implementation has accelerated recently.

Positive changes included the development of electronic government services, improvements in public financial management, and changes in banking regulation, the customs sector, and rules governing industrial products. Brussels also noted the high level of alignment between Ukraine’s foreign and security policy and that of the European Union.

The EC separately emphasized that the anti-corruption system generally remains effective: NABU, SAPO, and the HACC continue to perform their functions.

European Commission revealed Ukraine’s “ambitious” goal of completing accession negotiations by the end of 2028, emphasizing the acceleration of reforms

Where problems remain

The European Commission identified the rule of law, judicial reform, and the fight against corruption as the most difficult areas. There are still 2,505 vacant positions in the courts, and the selection and integrity checks of judges need to be accelerated. The recommendations also include improving procedures for appointing and dismissing the prosecutor general.

Although anti-corruption bodies are operating, the report mentions pressure on them from certain state and law enforcement structures. In addition, Ukraine must continue reforming the civil service, ensure transparent selection of officials, implement the plan for protecting the rights of national minorities, and strengthen guarantees of fundamental rights.

Marta Kos stressed that further progress in ensuring the rule of law is a necessary condition for maintaining the pace of reforms. At the same time, she emphasized the importance of joint work by the Ukrainian authorities and civil society.

"This requires unity in Ukraine — among the government, the Verkhovna Rada, and civil society," the European commissioner said.

It is precisely the fulfillment of requirements in the area of the rule of law that will determine the speed of the further negotiations.

Four clusters opened, two remain

The accession negotiations are divided into six thematic clusters that bring together different areas of legislation. In June 2026, Ukraine opened the cluster "Fundamentals of the Accession Process"; in July, "External Relations"; and on October 13, "Internal Market" and "Competitiveness and Inclusive Growth."

Two clusters remain unopened: "Green Agenda and Sustainable Connectivity" and "Resources, Agriculture and Cohesion Policy." The European Commission believes that Ukraine has already fulfilled the conditions for beginning negotiations on them and calls for both to be opened by the end of 2026.

"We expect all the remaining negotiating clusters to be opened by the end of this year," Marta Kos said.

At the same time, the final decision on opening the clusters must be approved by the EU member states.

Ukraine expects to receive a positive assessment for Cluster 1 in early 2027 — Koretskyi

What the 2027 roadmap provides for

Alongside the report, Brussels presented an indicative roadmap for the negotiations. During the first half of 2027, Ukraine is to meet interim requirements in the area of the rule of law. This is necessary to move toward the provisional closure of individual negotiating chapters.

According to Marta Kos, the joint working group of Ukraine and the European Commission, established in October 2026, should help accelerate the implementation of these tasks.

"The joint working group that we launched in October is intended to facilitate key reforms in the areas of the rule of law and the fight against corruption. It will help Ukraine move toward preparing a report assessing compliance with the interim benchmarks in the first half of 2027," the European commissioner explained.

If developments are favorable, the "Education and culture" chapter could be provisionally closed in the first half of the year. In the second half — six more: intellectual property, social policy and employment, enterprise and industrial policy, science and research, external relations, and foreign, security and defense policy.

It follows that in 2027, Ukraine could potentially provisionally close seven negotiating chapters. However, the proposed schedule is indicative and will depend on the implementation of the necessary reforms.

Could the negotiations be completed in 2028?

Ukraine aims to complete the negotiations by the end of 2028. The European Commission called this goal ambitious and stressed that achieving it would require significantly faster reforms, primarily in the judicial and anti-corruption spheres.

Marta Kos noted that candidate countries are advancing toward membership at different rates. According to her, some countries have made significant progress, while in others the reform process remains slow or even a regression is being observed.

"These differences show why political choice matters," the European commissioner emphasized.

However, it is important to distinguish between completing the negotiations and actually joining the EU. Even after all chapters have been agreed, an accession treaty must be prepared and approved, followed by ratification procedures. The specific date when Ukraine will become a member of the European Union has not yet been determined.

What decisions are expected next?

The next step should be the consideration of the European Commission's recommendations by the Council of the EU. Priorities include opening the two remaining clusters and reviewing Ukraine's progress in reforming the justice system.

At the same time, in 2027 Brussels proposes advancing an "industrial visa-free regime," Ukraine's accession to the single euro payments area SEPA, and the further integration of electricity markets. This could make it easier for businesses to operate even before membership is attained.

Reminder

Ukraine and the EU will create a working group to advance reforms.